Howie Mandel Weighs In On Meghan Markle's Controversial 'Deal Or No Deal' Remarks
Howie Mandel is adding in his two cents on Meghan Markle's controversial comments about Deal or No Deal after she was met with heavy backlash.
The former game show host defended the Duchess of Sussex — who said she was reduced to a "bimbo" when she was one of the models holding a briefcase — saying she wasn't bashing the show, but rather expressing how the job made her feel.
"I’ve never really heard anybody complain and I don't think Meghan is complaining,” Mandel, 66, told a news publication in an article published Thursday, October 27. "I think Meghan just said she wanted to do more. It wasn’t fulfilling for her."
The America's Got Talent judge added, "So I don’t know why there is a big hoopla, except I have to say that me standing there with 26 women staring at me made me feel like a bimbo."
Mandel, who previously admitted he didn't remember Markle, 41, on the game show, went on to sympathize with the brunette beauty, explaining he too felt a similar way during his four years as host.
"I get it because — I've never said this before — but they had this pyramid of 26 beautiful, intelligent women standing there just staring at me like I was a piece of meat," the television personality continued. "I was in the center, just dressed up in a suit and I felt like I am more than this. And they would just look at me and I had to do nothing."
Despite feeling like "nothing" while on the iconic show, Mandel made it clear that it "was a great workplace environment."
Markle found herself in hot water earlier this month when she recalled her time on Deal or No Deal and how one producer constantly yelled at her to "suck in." Discussing her job as a briefcase girl on her "Archetypes" podcast, the wife of Prince Harry remembered feeling "objectified" and "reduced" to a substance-lacking "bimbo."
Following her revelations, social media users, former employees and even Whoopi Goldberg alike spoke out against her claims, with one critic calling her a "professional victim."
"I got paid to look pretty in tv, poor me. Completely leaving out the fact she couldn’t pass the service exam," wrote one Twitter user.
The View host also called Meghan out, saying that taking jobs that are seemingly beneath you is just part of showbiz.
“When you’re a performer, you take the gig,” Goldberg said on the Wednesday, October 19, talk show episode. “You take the gig. Sometimes, you’re in a Bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is.”