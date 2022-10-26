Meghan Markle Admits 'Angry Black Woman' Trope Caused Her To 'Cower & Tiptoe' Around Others
Meghan Markle is continuing to address the tough topics on her "Archetypes" podcast. On the most recent episode, which hit Spotify on Tuesday, October 25, the mom-of-two brought on actress Issa Rae to discuss stereotypes they've both faced, such as the "angry black woman."
To start, the mom-of-two, 41, asked Rae, 37, if she feels she's "allowed" to express her anger publicly, which the latter replied, "Absolutely not."
"I can't lose my cool ... especially as a black woman, but also just even as a public figure now. Because people are looking for ways to justify their perception of you," she explained.
The Insecure lead added that when she entered the entertainment industry, other Black women encouraged her to always stand her ground, so when someone once called her "particular," she took it as a compliment, noting, "To me, that means I have a sense of what I want."
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE MAY TAKE OVER WINDSOR CASTLE IF THEY 'DECIDE TO RETURN TO THE U.K.': REPORT
Meghan acknowledged she's also "particular" about things, but in the past, she's shied away from voicing her opinions.
"I will find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room," she confessed. "Stop whispering and tiptoeing around and say what it is you need. You're allowed to set a boundary, you're allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding, it does not make you difficult. It makes you clear."
As OK! has previously shared, the Suits alum felt she was targeted by the British press for her race, which was one of the reasons she and Prince Harry stepped down from the monarchy and escaped to America.
"For us ... the specifics around her race, there was an opportunity — many opportunities — for my family to show some public support. And I guess one of the most telling parts and the saddest parts, was over 70 female members of Parliament, both Conservative and Labour, came out and called out the colonial undertones of articles and headlines written about Meghan," he recalled during the Sussexes' televised interview with Oprah Winfrey. "Yet no one from my family ever said anything. That hurts."