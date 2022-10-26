Meghan Markle Admits 'Angry Black Woman' Trope Caused Her To 'Cower & Tiptoe' Around Others

As OK! has previously shared, the Suits alum felt she was targeted by the British press for her race, which was one of the reasons she and Prince Harry stepped down from the monarchy and escaped to America.

"For us ... the specifics around her race, there was an opportunity — many opportunities — for my family to show some public support. And I guess one of the most telling parts and the saddest parts, was over 70 female members of Parliament, both Conservative and Labour, came out and called out the colonial undertones of articles and headlines written about Meghan," he recalled during the Sussexes' televised interview with Oprah Winfrey. "Yet no one from my family ever said anything. That hurts."