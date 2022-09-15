OK! Exclusively Chats With Tessa Brooks On The Social Media Star's New 'Perfect' Fall Clothing Collection — Shop Now

The Tessa Brooks x L*Space Collection provides you all of the essential outfit options for every occasion. Between offering the cutest travel sets to all new workout wardrobe options, the digital star's newest launch combines chic and sporty all into one must-have drop.

OK! HELPS YOU KEEP UP WITH THE KARDASHIAN-JENNERS' LATEST PRODUCT LAUNCHES & ICONIC COLLECTIONS — SHOP NOW

“I'm most looking forward to honestly just being able to wear it," Brooks exclusively told OK! regarding her overwhelming excitement for the curated styles. "We designed this months ago, so I’ve just been patiently waiting to wear this out and be able to show everybody it," the brunette bombshell continued.

All 13 stunning styles from the latest launch can be combined to curate the closet of your dreams. You will never have to stress about what to wear again!

"[This] perfect collection is so comfortable and can be taken from working out to going to a [business] meeting,” Brooks explained regarding the versatility of each desirable design.