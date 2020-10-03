And then there were seven! An OK! source reports that Alec Baldwin, already dad to a copious brood of young kiddos — Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2 — with wife Hilaria, has been majorly overwhelmed ever since they welcomed baby Eduardo on September 8.

“Four was a lot to handle, but the fifth has knocked all the wind out of him,” spills the source. The 62-year-old star — who also shares daughter Ireland, 24, with ex-wife Kim Basinger — feels “worn out,” says the source, explaining that Baldwin is up at dawn feeding, cleaning and cooking.

“His clothes reek of baby food, and he can’t walk through the living room without stepping on a squeaky toy. He loves his kids, but he’s not getting any younger and he lacks the energy to jump for joy.”

Hilaria announced her newborn‘s arrival on Instagram Wednesday, September 9, alongside a photo of the couple in the hospital holding their bundle of joy. “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier,” she captioned the photo.

The proud papa, 62, shared the same photograph on his Instagram hours later, writing: “Numero Cinco esta aqui… (Para mi, numero seis),” which translates to, “Number five is here… for me, number six.”

Shortly after taking the newborn home, the tired parents shared an inside look at the little guy’s first night at home. Hilaria posted an adorable photo of the family laying on the couch in what appears to show the parents asleep while their young children were wide awake.

“Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the initial wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together…hearts full,” Hilaria captioned the photo.

The ‘Mom Brain’ podcast cohost met Alec in Manhattan in 2011, and the pair clicked instantly, despite their 26-year age difference. Five months into their relationship, the couple moved in together. Quickly after, Alec proposed and the happy couple were married on June 29, 2012, at St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City.