It’s been a busy year for Bella Thorne, who’s graced the big and small screen in Infamous, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Chick Fight and The Masked Singer. Now, she’s showing off her fierce side in the new thriller Girl.

OK! catches up with the multifaceted actress.

What can you tell us about Girl?

BT: It’s a story about finding your truth, finding who you are. It focuses on a girl who has been told lies about her life, and she’s on a mission to find out the truth.

GET IT, GIRL! BELLA THORNE GOES BRALESS TO CELEBRATE HER NEW SINGLE: WATCH

How do you relate to your role?

There are a lot of similarities in the distrust that [my character] has within herself and being lied to, not understanding her background behind her father fully. We’ve both lost a father. I actually had to shoot the scene where I find my father dead on the anniversary of my [own] father’s death. [Director] Chad Faust gave me the choice to do it on a different day if I wanted to, [but] I felt it was an appropriate day to live out that scene, so we did it then, which was ultimately heartbreaking.

Any behind-the-scenes secrets?

For some shots, we didn’t have our makeup artist for bruises and whatnot, so I had to match the cuts and bruises on my face [myself]. I loved doing that sort of makeup. I did a lot of rewriting with [costar] Mickey Rourke on his dialogue, on what he wanted it to be. The director and I had a really unique time working together and figuring out these characters [outside] of the script.

CARDI B, BELLA THORNE & MORE! 14 CELEBS WHO HAVE ONLYFANS ACCOUNTS

How therapeutic was it getting in the ring for Chick Fight?

Chick Fight was a great shoot. I loved getting into the ring. I really want to play a character that fights. It was definitely a great stepping stone for me in the right direction, getting my feet wet in the stunt and fighting world. I really, really love all of that.

What’s the best advice you’ve received, career-wise or other?

Don’t read the reviews, but read the critics. And don’t read the comments. If you believe in the movie and in the character and you love what’s on the screen, that’s art. That’s all that should matter.

BELLA THORNE BREAKS DOWN IN TEARS AFTER HER EX TANA MONGEAU GETS ENGAGED TO JAKE PAUL

Any other projects coming up?

My music is coming out, finally. I am really confident in this music and what I am putting out. I love creating music, creating art and talking about pain through art. I am just excited for people to listen to it.