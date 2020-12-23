That was quick! It’s only been eight months since Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas went public with their romance, but the lovebirds have already moved in together.

“This is a big step, but Ben and Ana are ready,” an insider tells OK!, adding that the Deep Water costars have “no doubt” that they’re right for each other and that this relationship is going to last. “Ben makes Ana feel so happy and secure, and he’s been extremely supportive of her career and helps with advice whenever she needs it,” explains the insider.

De Armas has put her Venice, Calif., pad on the market and settled into Affleck’s $20 million mansion in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades, says an insider — and it seems there couldn’t be a more perfect pair to start shacking up.

“She makes him laugh, and she’s really great with his kids [Violet, 15, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8], who adore her too. They think she’s fun and treat her like she’s a part of the Affleck crew already,” the source explains.

In fact, the insider says that de Armas, 32, and Affleck, 48, will be celebrating the holidays with the actor’s brood — as well as their mom, Jennifer Garner, 48. “It’s going to be one big happy family,” says the insider, noting that Garner is genuinely happy for Affleck.

“She’s ready for him to settle down, and she thinks Ana’s perfect. She’s a kind, good person and a stabilizing influence on Ben, which is a load off Jen’s mind for sure.”

Friends feel the same way. “No one would be surprised if an engagement is around the corner,” hints the insider. “It’s something Ben and Ana have discussed. They see a future together — this is the real deal.”

Playing house at Affleck’s L.A. digs may only serve as a trial run, however. As OK! previously reported, the A-list actor is “desperate for a change” and considering moving “somewhere like rural Massachusetts or maybe Maine.”

A second source previously told OK! that Affleck hopes to convince De Armas to take the plunge with him. “He thinks it will be better for their relationship if they get away from L.A.,” the insider said. “Mostly, he just wants a simpler life.” Settling down, indeed!