Whether harvesting sunflower seeds for her chickens, whipping up a batch of peach biscuits or dancing amid piles of laundry with a glass of wine and smile, Jennifer Garner has made post-divorce single motherhood look positively uplifting. And her upbeat attitude is no charade.

An insider reveals that two years after officially divorcing Ben Affleck, Garner is living her best life as a solo mom (to their kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8) with a still-thriving career, and is actively endeavoring to spread her positive outlook far and wide.

“She wants to set a good example for her kids,” says the insider. “So she’s forging ahead on her own.”

Garner, 48, has had plenty of reasons to curl up into a ball and hide. But after her decade-long marriage imploded — following rumors about Affleck’s dalliance with the family nanny and tales of his gambling and alcohol addictions — the actress appeared to harbor no ill will.

According to Garner, she couldn’t help but “be friends” with the man her children “love… so purely and wholly,” and even stood by Affleck’s side through stints in rehab following their split. Though she certainly deserves a stable and loving relationship of her own after so much emotional turmoil, Garner has different priorities.

Her low-key two-year romance with John Miller, which ended in August, never became too serious, because she “simply hasn’t been in a settle-down headspace,” says the insider. “She loved John, but she couldn’t give him the time he deserves. Her kids must come first, and they do.” That’s not to say Garner doesn’t have her fair share of suitors.

The insider adds that the Hollywood beauty “gets asked out all the time. But she usually begs off because she’s got plans with the kids or she’s whipping up a cake for a church bake sale. Right now, dating just isn’t important to her.”

The star also savors her alone time. When Affleck has the kids, “Jen drinks red wine and dances in her living room in pajamas,” spills the insider. She also enjoys coming up with fun and quirky content for her Instagram page. “Jen loves spreading cheer on social media,” adds the insider.

“She doesn’t take herself too seriously and figures people could use a little lightening up.”

While a man may not be in the picture, Garner has grand plans for the next phase of her life. The gorgeous new home she’s currently building on a $6.5 million lot she bought in her Brentwood neighborhood will be the “first house post-divorce that’s actually all hers,” says the insider.

“She’s enjoying the process of designing her own space. She envisions good times ahead when lockdown is over, in a house that’s totally relaxed and kid-friendly, and where friends will always be welcome.”