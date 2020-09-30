Demi Lovato surprised fans with the release of her new heartbreaking song, ‘Still Have Me,’ and we can’t help but speculate whom it’s written about.

The 28-year-old tweeted news of the release early in the morning of Wednesday, September 30. Following her recent split from ex-fiancé Max Ehrich, fans were quick to show the songstress love. “Same pls I hope you’re OK,” one responded, while another added, “Always remember no matter what life throws our way there’s always a purpose and lesson that can be learned from those experiences. You are a strong young woman, and we love you. Also, if this means new music in the morning, I can’t wait.”

Music is always there for me… song in the am — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 30, 2020

In the new tune, the Grammy nominee acknowledged that she may be “a mess” and “still broken,” but she is “finding [her] way back” even though it “feels like someone’s stolen all the light [she] ever had.” The emotional ballad has an empowering chorus, as Lovato reminds herself, “I don’t have much but at least I still have me.”

The brunette beauty continued to explain in her song, “Everything around me shattered. All the highs are not just lows. But it doesn’t even matter. Cause I’d rather be alone.”

Music is always there for me… pic.twitter.com/I77rrfFj8r — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 30, 2020

Wednesday’s release marked the Disney alum’s first new solo song since March. In January, she debuted her single ‘Anyone’ at the 2020 Grammy Awards and ‘I Love Me’ five weeks later.

Lovato and Ehrich — who got engaged in July after dating for four months — called it quits last week after just six months together. “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish this time they spent together.”

However, their peaceful split quickly turned sour when the 29-year-old claimed that the former flames “haven’t officially ended anything” on his now-deleted Instagram Story on September 27. “To this moment … we haven’t spoken over the phone,” he wrote. “I’m here in real time with y’all. I love Demetria [Demi] and just want her to be healthy and safe.” He then pleaded directly to the ‘It’s OK Not To Be OK’ singer, saying: “If you’re reading this … I love you always … unconditionally … no matter what.”

Ehrich also claimed on Instagram that he found out about their breakup through tabloids. “I was on the set of my new movie, Southern Gospel, with crew and cast members right next to me who literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid.” He said this was “God’s honest truth of how I found out” about his breakup, but he still loves and forgives “everyone involved.”

“Let us be. Let us heal. God bless,” he wrote in conclusion.

While their adorable PDA on social media and talk of wedding plans portrayed the former love birds as the perfect couple, close friends noted that there was actually much “conflict” between the two.

“Demi and Max have been in a bad place for a few weeks. Her family and friends think he is trouble, using her to get more famous. There have been lots of red flags that Demi chose to not see, but finally, the people that really care for her for all the right reasons couldn’t remain silent anymore,” a source exclusively told OK!.

According to UsWeekly, Ehrich seemed like an opportunist, and his ego quickly got the better of him. “In the beginning, Max was super careful about self-promotion,” a source told the outlet, “but once they got engaged, he really hit the gas pedal and wanted to make the most out of his career opportunities. … [Demi] has been seeing how much Max’s fame increased since being with her and it left a bad taste in her mouth.”

Lovato is “feeling a sense of relief after seeing Max’s true colors,” after the very public breakup, a source told UsWeekly. “She’s in a really good place and already jumping right back into work and spending time with friends and family.”

After the whirlwind romance turned nightmare, a source told E! News that Lovato wants “no contact” with her ex at this point. “She is completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media,” said the insider. “She wants nothing to do with him.”