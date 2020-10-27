Gaten Matarazzo got his start on Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things, and now the 18-year-old revealed the weirdest thing that’s ever happened while filming the series. “When I was working in the woods on set of Stranger Things 2, I sat down next to a huge dead snake. Turns out that snake wasn’t even from that area of the world, and that was pretty freaky,” the actor exclusively tells OK!. “No clue why it would have been there.”

The television star has been starring on the dramedy since 2016, and Matarazzo has grown up on the small screen. As for what Matarazzo has learned over the years, he says, “Stop worrying about everybody liking you because that’s literally impossible. If only one person does, that’s enough.”

The New Jersey native — who is currently filming Stranger Things — is excited for the holiday season. So much so, he is looking forward to sporting “nice coats, scarves and boots,” he explains. “I friggin’ love winter clothes. I need to start incorporating it into my wardrobe a little more than I do. I’m more of a comfort-over-appearance type of person.”

However, Matarazzo doesn’t have a specific style. “I don’t necessarily have a routine or anything I specifically look forward to on a daily basis,” he explains. “So, I guess you could say my lack of style is in a way its own thing. I know that’s so ridiculous!”

These days, Matarazzo has been working on his Happy Socks collaboration — which comes out on Tuesday, October 27 — and he is excited to share his creation with his fans. “It seemed like a cool opportunity and I enjoyed the environment and the people that I worked with on the set. It felt like an overall good time,” he says about his new endeavor. “I wanted them all to have a lot going on with little hidden messages in them like the rabbit print on one pair which is for my rabbit that I have at home.”

“I definitely relate to and appreciate their focus on self-expression and going against the status quo. It’s not often you see a group of people learning to make socks fun and exciting,” he adds.

Between designing socks and making it big in Hollywood, Matarazzo is just getting started and is looking forward to the future. “If I could say one thing that makes me happy it’s creative expression — in so many different forms,” he admits. “Even if it’s writing a skit or a song that nobody will see. Anytime I feel sad or anxious, which is common, I usually focus on the ways people express their talents and interests and see how I would do it myself.”