On November 21, Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn will turn 75. And as she gets ready to celebrate the milestone birthday, a source says the bubbly blonde can’t help but reflect on her life and everything she’s been through.

“Goldie’s strong and has this irresistible personality, but she’s had to learn to love herself like anybody else,” reveals the source. “It wasn’t easy, but she says she’s finally getting there.”

Before her big break as an actress, Hawn struggled to make ends meet while working as a go-go dancer in the NYC-area. “Sometimes she didn’t even have enough money for the bus ride home,” says the source. “Goldie’s told friends that one night she caught sight of herself in a mirror, and it was the lowest moment of her life. She made a vow to get herself out of there.”

And she did. Not only did Hawn go on to have a huge career with hit films like Overboard and Private Benjamin, but she found love with fellow actor Kurt Russell, 69. “They’ve been together 37 years, but still haven’t tied the knot,” says the source, adding that the duo — who share son Wyatt, 34, as well as Russell’s son Boston, 40, and Hawn’s kids Kate Hudson, 41, and Oliver Hudson, 44 — are perfectly happy that way.

“She’s told friends that they don’t need a piece of paper to prove their love. Goldie calls Kurt her ‘hubby,’ and he calls her his ‘Mrs.’ That’s all they need — and their kids respect that.”

Especially Kate. “Goldie and Kate are incredibly close. They talk several times a day — and no topic is off-limits,” spills the source, adding that the Oscar winner often chats with her daughter about her about life and aging. “Goldie says she doesn’t mind getting older,” notes the source. “She feels happy and fulfilled, and so proud of everything’s she’s accomplished.”

“A good family is the answer to happiness,” Hawn once told Australian Women’s Weekly. “I look at our kids and grandchildren and there’s nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all them.”