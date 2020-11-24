A woman who helped recruit underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein has been approved to submit her claims to the Victim Compensation Program after claiming she was trafficked and raped for over a decade.

The woman in question filed a lawsuit under the pseudonym Jane Doe back in March. Then, on November 2, her court case against Epstein’s estate and its executors was put on hold as her lawyers informed the judge that their client was seeking a payout from The Victims Compensation Program. The decision to put the federal case on hold was agreed to by the executor of Epstein’s estate, Darren Indyke, who was a named defendant in the case.

There is no name given and no address, but the timeline provided by Jane Doe matches up with one of Epstein’s co-conspirators. Her March complaint states:

Jane Doe seeks justice for the sexual crimes perpetrated against her by Jeffrey Epstein over the course of many years and for the abuse, manipulation, and exploitation she suffered at his hands. Epstein identified Jane Doe as an extremely emotionally vulnerable young woman who, at the time she met him, had been entirely abandoned by her community, friends, and family which enabled him to seduce her into his world of horrific abuse. Every aspect of her life was controlled by Epstein. He dominated her psychologically. Jane Doe was constantly emotionally bullied and coerced by Epstein, including being required to submit to his constant sexual abuse. This lawsuit is about Jane Doe claiming her power, becoming a survivor, not a victim, and getting restitution for the sexual crimes perpetrated against her. Jane Doe then identifies herself as a co-conspirator in the complaint while listing the damages she has suffered because of her ties to Epstein. 2. Her capacity to pursue a professional career has been severely compromised;

3. Her name and reputation has been ruined; and

4. She is virtually bankrupt, having been forced to spend most of her resources defending herself against false accusations, all of which stem from Epstein's crimes.

Of the four co-conspirators identified by federal prosecutors in Florida, two would have been much younger than 22 in 2001 when Jane Doe met Epstein, while one was much older at the time. The youngest, Nada Marcinkova, was just 14 or 15 and living with Epstein around this time, while Adriana Mucinska did not start working for Epstein until the following year. Lesley Groff would have been 34 years old in 2001. Only one other person of interest was named in that investigation.

The complaint is chilling in that it reveals Epstein’s predatory behaviors were constant. He also did not seek consent according to that initial filing. Jane Doe’s lawyers write:

19. Jeffrey Epstein specifically targeted underprivileged, emotionally vulnerable and/or economically disadvantaged young females exactly like Plaintiff to sexually molest and abuse. 20. Epstein's continuous psychological and physical control over Jane Doe facilitated his sexual abuse of her on a relatively consistent basis for many years. 21. The sexual abuse took many forms including Epstein's rape of Plaintiff. 22. He would also enter [Jane Doe's] room and get into her bed while she was sleeping and then fondle or penetrate her with his fingers. This occurred often and repeatedly. 23. He often directed her to undress and pose in certain ways and/or touch him and herself while he masturbated. This occurred often and repeatedly. 24. Epstein frequently directed Jane Doe to turn her head back during their sexual encounters, telling her that he did not want to see her face. 25. Epstein also repeatedly required Jane Doe to bathe with him and perform oral sex on him. 26. This occurred in New York, Palm Beach, New Mexico, London, Paris, on Epstein's private island, on Epstein's airplanes and other locations. 27. Jane Doe was paid in part to be sexually available to Epstein.

This argument may very well hold up in court and get Jane Doe a payout, but it will likely not go down well with the other victims, some of whom have named Epstein’s recruiters in their lawsuits. The fact that this victim spent over a decade working for Epstein could also hinder her case.

