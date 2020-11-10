Jeffrey Epstein Told Inmates 'Different Versions' Of His Suicide Attempt — Watch

Disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in August 2019. Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was awaiting trial. The New York City medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death a suicide by hanging.

Epstein had attempted suicide earlier that year, but was unsuccessful. Now, investigative journalist Barry Levine is telling Dr. Oz that Epstein told fellow inmates conflicting stories of exactly what happened the night of July 23, 2019.

At 1:27 a.m. that morning Epstein was found semiconscious in his cell with injuries to his neck. The convicted felon told his lawyers that he had been assaulted by his cellmate — suspected murderer Nicholas Tartaglione.

Tartaglione was questioned by prison officials and denied any involvement in harming Epstein. An internal investigation later cleared the prisoner of any connection with the event.

“What did these two inmates that you spoke to in the companion program tell you about this July 23rd suicide attempt, which we know was real?,” Dr. Oz asked Levine.

Levine replied, “Yes. What’s interesting about that is that Jeffrey Epstein gave two completely different versions of what happened that night. Initially, he told one of the men… He made a strangling type of motion around his neck.”

Dr. Oz is then seen showing a ringing motion with his hands. “With his hands like this?”

“With his hands, that’s correct. We have both of these men on the record in the book. The gentleman said, ‘Were you, in fact, strangled?’ and he nodded.

“He told the second gentleman when he was asked about that incident with the inmate, he said, ‘I don’t know what happened. I was asleep, I woke up, and the next thing I knew, I was on the floor.’ So we have two conflicting statements by Jeffrey Epstein to these two inmates.”

After Epstein’s death, Tartaglione claimed that he was threatened by jail guards and told to “stop talking” after describing Epstein’s death and conditions in the jail to the media.

Surprisingly, the video footage taken from outside Epstein’s jail cell on the night of his first apparent suicide attempt was permanently deleted. MCC officials mistakenly saved video from a different floor of the federal detention facility, prosecutors said in a court filing.

The MCC “inadvertently preserved video from the wrong tier within the MCC and as a result, video from outside the defendant’s cell on July 22-23, 2019 no longer exists.”