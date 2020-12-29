Will she find The One? Jennifer Garner has made single life look positively cheery, from her breezy cooking sessions and peppy dance videos to her hands-on crafts with the three kids she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. But an OK! source exclusively reveals that the A-lister, 48, is actively on the hunt for a long-term relationship.

Five years after her split from Affleck — and two since their drawn-out divorce became official — Garner “is making a real push to be paired up with someone nice in the new year,” says the source.

“She’s learned a lot about herself since her marriage ended. Jen’s stronger than she ever knew, and she’s good at being single and alone. But now, she wants to change that.”

Though Garner was in a casual two-year relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller, 42, the romance ultimately petered out last August. According to the source, the pair’s conflicting schedules were to blame: “Date nights were too few and far between, and they lost the spark.”

In the months since, Garner has expressed interest in joining celeb dating app Raya and has been “asking friends to help fix her up,” claims the source. “She’s already had a few Zoom dates, thanks to her pals. She figures she can use all the help she can get!”

Jen has even set her sights on some of Hollywood’s most eligible hunks: “She thinks Chris Evans is hot, but he seems happily single,” reveals the source. “She binge-watched Outlander and was totally taken with Sam Heughan, and she also finds [Grey’s Anatomy alum] Martin Henderson very sexy, but heard he has a girlfriend!”

The source adds that a long quarantine in full-on mom mode has helped the star reassess her priorities. “She realizes that she can scale back on work and make time to invest in a relationship,” notes the source. “And that’s precisely what she plans to do in 2021.” Go get ’em!