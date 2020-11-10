She knows her worth! Chrishell Stause revealed what she won’t tolerate in her next relationship.

“If I found out they were a cheater in some way, like, they had a girlfriend or the whole thing [that would be a deal breaker],” the 39-year-old told her Dancing With the Stars costar Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast, “Off The Vine,” on Friday, November 6. “I don’t know what the future holds, I’m open to whatever happens.”

The Selling Sunset star — who was in the running to be the Bachelorette 10 years ago — dished that if she were on the ABC series, she would weed out the cheaters right away. “We find out there’s some girl at home who thought he loved her, you’re out of here,” she said. “I don’t need to talk about it, we don’t need to have a conversation.”

The actress — who is single after she split from Justin Hartley in November 2019 — also admitted that she has the hots for Mike Johnson, who competed on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, and was rooting for him to be the leading man. However, that didn’t pan out.

“He was in talks, like, we thought he was gonna be the Bachelor. There were all these Gifs of him smiling. Oh, and instead we got pilot Pete,” she said, referring to Peter Weber, who starred on the show earlier this year.

“Of all the seasons — of all the times — I feel like there’s just a genuine thing about him that I just really took to,” the reality starlet gushed about Johnson. “I think he’s great. There’s something about the way he comes across so genuine that’s so sexy.”

Bristowe, 35, is holding out hope that Stause makes her way onto the dating show. “I would be so happy if you were the Bachelorette. Oh my gosh, I would poop my pants,” the dancer exclaimed. “That would be the most incredible choice they’ve ever made. I just think you would be strong enough to handle production and that kind of thing. I think you’d be so great on TV.”

The blonde beauty — who appeared on season 11 of The Bachelorette — added, “You’d bring the emotion, you’d bring comfort to the guys. I know you think you’re awkward, but I think you’re just really uniquely quirky.”

Meanwhile, the TV personality got eliminated from DWTS on November 2, and she is ready for her next chapter to begin, which includes meeting some new men! “At the end of the day, I’m looking forward to getting out and mingling a little bit,” she explained. “I’ve been so busy dancing, I wanna go on a date! I’m like, ‘Woah, what’s that feel like?'”