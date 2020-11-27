Camera crew or it didn’t happen! A source tells OK! exclusively that recently-reconciled couple Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are planning to get hitched early next year the Kardashian way: on TV.

“Khloé’s desperate for a big paycheck right now with the reality show coming to a close,” spills the source, noting that the duo’s also ready to take this step for their two-year-old daughter True’s sake. Kardashian, 36, “took her time” to forgive Thompson, 29, says the source — following his back-to-back cheating scandals — “but he won her over, and now she says she can’t wait to be Mrs. Thompson.”

Plus, adds the source, “she knows their lavish, star-studded wedding will be a cash cow — and maybe even lead to a Khloé & Tristan spinoff.”

“When I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down, and our relationship,” Thompson told Kris Jenner on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “You viewed me as a son so, that’s what was the part that was really sad,” he added, confessing he was not proud of his actions.

Before the two take the next step, they will have to figure out their living situation since Thompson just joined the Boston Celtics after spending nine years with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The father of two had previously decided to move to California after the pandemic hit so that he could spend more time with True and give his relationship another chance.

It seems like the blonde beauty will not move across the country for her man at the moment, but she’s “thrilled” about Thompson’s new endeavor, a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Khloé will not be uprooting her life to move to Boston, but she’ll be there often and you’ll definitely see her court side when COVID is over,” the source said.

“Khloé and Tristan will continue to make sure that both parents are majorly involved and present in her life,” the insider added.

Time will tell what happens next with these two!