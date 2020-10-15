Lily James made sure Dominic West was on the first flight back to the United Kingdom after photographers caught the actress and The Affair alum packing on the PDA in Rome, Italy, on October 11.

“Lily doesn’t want to be known her whole life as a home-wrecker. It was only a few months ago she was spotted getting very friendly with Captain America star Chris Evans in a London park, and now she’s seen kissing a married man in Rome. This scandal could end her career. It was in everyone’s interests that Dominic go back home immediately and be seen with his wife, which is exactly what Lily wanted to happen,” a source exclusively tells OK!.

“Lily doesn’t want Dominic to leave his wife and turn up at her doorstep with his suitcases. This whole thing is a mess and Lily doesn’t want it to drag on for another single minute,” the insider adds.

On Tuesday, October 13, West, 51, and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, posed outside their Wiltshire, England, home and couldn’t help but smile and pose for the cameras. The pair — who have been married since 2010 — even took a second to kiss for the photographers. “Our marriage is strong and we’ve very much still together,” the couple wrote in a note they gave to reporters. “Thank you.”

Two days earlier, the Yesterday star, 31, and West took a break from filming their mini-series, The Pursuit of Love, where they were photographed riding around the city in an electric scooter, exploring the sights and eating at a restaurant.

While the dad of five — who was not wearing his wedding band — and the brunette beauty were dining at a restaurant with their mutual manager, Angharad Wood, West couldn’t help but caress and kiss James’ neck.

James was linked to Evans, 39, earlier this summer after they exited a private club in London’s Mayfair neighborhood and days later, they enjoyed some ice cream in the park.

The next tricky moment will be when James and West have to do press to promote The Pursuit of Love together. The Hollywood stars have been filming this project together for the past few months. To make matters worse, West plays her father in the film — talk about awkward!