She’s been linked to several Hollywood hunks of late, but Lily James just wants her old beau back!

According to a source, the in-demand actress is regretting breaking off her five-year relationship with The Crown‘s Matt Smith, 38, this spring. Since the split, rumors have swirled about flirtations between James, 31, and several leading men: her married Pursuit of Love costar, Dominic West; Rebecca’s Armie Hammer; and A-lister Chris Evans — and the onslaught has only made her miss Smith more.

“Lily’s been through the mill with all the whispers about her love life,” says the source, noting that the British beauty wants a shoulder to lean on.

“Matt’s always had her back, and Lily knows she made a mistake letting him go. He feels duped regarding all the rumors about her and other guys, but she swears nothing happened and that she misses him. She just hopes he believes in second chances.”

James made headlines last month when she was spotted packing on the PDA with her married costar, West, in Rome.

West and James were seen taking a break from filming their mini-series, The Pursuit of Love, when they were photographed sharing an electric scooter around the city and checking out the sights. West got cozy with James as he caressed her arm and planted kisses on her neck during their outing. The father of five — who was not wearing his wedding ring at the time — was seen putting his hand on James’ back while she took photos of the stunning views.

OK! recently reported that West’s marriage to Catherine FitzGerald might be beyond repair at this point. A source told The Sun, “Catherine has told those closest to her that Dominic has admitted having feelings for Lily.”

“At first it seemed as though the whole thing was just a one-off but Catherine has since said it’s become obvious it was more than that. Catherine feels crushed by it, naturally. It’s a huge thing to be coming to terms with,” the insider added. “She has since told the people closest to her their marriage is as good as over now and she doesn’t think there is a way past this.”