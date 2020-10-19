After Lily James was spotted kissing her married costar, Dominic West, in Rome, Italy, she continued with her PR campaign, pushing her new film, Rebecca, until news outlets refused to agree to her demands and not ask the young actress about why she is currently in the headlines.

“Lily completed her interviews with entertainment shows Extra and Entertainment Tonight because they all agreed to focus on the new film and not what went down while filming with Dominic. Both asked a generic question about the headlines, which she expected and was prepared with an answer to deflect before quickly moving on. However, the Today show, which is part of NBC’s news division, refused to be told what they could and couldn’t ask, so Lily canceled the appearance that was scheduled to take place this morning,” a source exclusively tells OK!. ‘DOWNTON ABBEY’ SNUB! LILY JAMES REVEALS SHE WASN’T ASKED TO JOIN THE FILM “Lily was set to appear live on the third hour with Al Roker, who isn’t exactly known for his hardball questions. But even so, without a guarantee that the kissing incident would be off-limits, Lily wanted no part of America’s favorite weatherman,” the insider explains.

“A deal was done with NBC to promote the film across its many platforms including Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show on Thursday, October 22. At the moment, this appearance is scheduled to take place. Jimmy’s show is run out of NBC’s entertainment budget, and he is much happier playing the game,” adds a top NBC insider. “The joke in showbiz is if you are guilty, go on Jimmy’s show. He would rather sing jingles and play silly games with his guests than ask if they did in fact commit the crime!” the source quips. KEIRA KNIGHTLEY, KYLIE MINOGUE & LILY JAMES WIN BIG AT HARPER BAZAAR’S WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Page Six was first to report James had pulled out of her Today show interview.

On October 11, the Cinderella star, 31, and The Affair alum, 51, were spotted exploring Italy together. During their outing, the two couldn’t help but pack on the PDA. While dining with their mutual manager, Angharad Wood, West caressed and kissed James’ neck.

Two days later, West and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, posed for photos outside their home and made it clear they were putting on a united front. “Our marriage is strong and we’ve very much still together,” the couple wrote in a note they gave to reporters. “Thank you.”

James made sure that West flew home to his wife immediately since she didn’t want their dirty laundry aired out in public.

“Lily doesn’t want to be known her whole life as a home-wrecker. It was only a few months ago she was spotted getting very friendly with Captain America star Chris Evans in a London park, and now she’s seen kissing a married man in Rome. This scandal could end her career. It was in everyone’s interests that Dominic go back home immediately and be seen with his wife, which is exactly what Lily wanted to happen,” another source exclusively told OK!.

“Lily doesn’t want Dominic to leave his wife and turn up at her doorstep with his suitcases. This whole thing is a mess and Lily doesn’t want it to drag on for another single minute,” the insider added.

UPDATE 6:47 p.m.: A rep for ET contacted OkMagazine.com and said our report was incorrect, although the rep, in denying it, confirmed OK! was accurate in detailing, “Lily completed her interviews with entertainment shows Extra and Entertainment Tonight” and “asked a generic question about the headlines.” While ET did ask James if she wanted to “say anything” in regards to the “narrative written” about her (but did not specifically ask the tough question about Dominic West), she deflected — and ET moved on. A rep for the show tells OK!: “ET agreed to no restrictions and as you mentioned, we asked the question and Lily answered.” What is indisputable is that ET did go there — albeit meekly — but failed to probe more about the scandal nor go in depth with its line of questioning.