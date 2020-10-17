Rebel Wilson‘s romance with hunky new businessman beau Jacob Busch is heating up. The Pitch Perfect star, 40, and the Anheuser-Busch heir, 29 — who went Instagram official on September 24 while attending a royal gala in Monaco — have been inseparable since the Aussie actress returned to L.A. last summer after shooting a TV series while Down Under.

“They hang out at her house cooking healthy meals and exercising, and go for hikes in the canyons,” dishes a source. “Jacob is wonderful and generous and sweet, and he loves her sense of humor.”

For her part, the slimmed-down star, who’s lost 50 pounds this year, is so smitten that “she’s telling people she can see herself marrying Busch — and wearing a wedding dress that shows off her amazing weight loss. Busch treats her so well; she feels like she’s finally found her Prince Charming.” Isn’t that romantic?

Wilson deserves happiness; she’s been working very hard this year to accomplish all of her goals, including a major body transformation.

What’s the actress’ secret? A combination of hard work and following the Mayr Method diet plan, which focuses on foods with high alkaline content, like vegetables, fresh fish and sheep’s milk yogurt. In the plan, dieters are meant to chew slowly, which has helped the star come extremely close to reaching her goal weight.

“It’s an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation,” a source told PEOPLE. “I know she’s also been working on conquering her emotional eating patterns of behavior.”

The blonde beauty has been also been working with the celeb trainer Jono Castano, who also revealed how she is managing to kick butt.

“Obviously results speak so much… You know, we talk about Rebel — a lot of people see that, and they see the quality of work [she’s put in],” Castano told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

Wilson’s trainer, Castano, said that working out at least five days a week, sticking to a regular routine and balancing good and bad foods are some of the most important steps.

“Balance is the key, and that’s what we focused on,” Castano said of his work with Wilson. “You’ve got to enjoy the process. If you create too many restrictions then you’re not going to enjoy it.”

Castano also said the “simple stuff” can often achieve the best results, adding that he’s a big believer in doing at least 45 minutes of exercise every single day.

If she’s doing this great in 2020, we can’t wait to see what 2021 has in store for Rebel Wilson!