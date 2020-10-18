Life may be a cabaret for Luann de Lesseps, but it seems she has to share the spotlight!

In an exclusive interview with OK!, the newest Real Housewives Of Orange County cast member Elizabeth Vargas revealed that, in addition to being a CEO and entrepreneur, she’s also a jazz singer.

“I do sing on occasion at little clubs and bars or Skibo Castle in Scotland, sometimes the Four Seasons, private events, all over the world,” she said. “When there’s a piano, throw me up there, and I’ll hit a tune.”

While attending Cornish College Of The Arts as a jazz vocal major, she even had her own dinner theatre called the Vargas Girls Cabaret.

“We bring the class and sass to cabaret, not the sass and ass,” she quipped. “We wore long beautiful gowns, and we lifted them up and had one little garter so we didn’t really show anything sexy, but the women were beautiful.”

Her sultry singing skills even caught the eye of her future billionaire ex-husband. As revealed in the first episode of season 15 of RHOC, the former couple met at one of her shows.

“He would come in all the time,” she said. “I walked over to him and started singing ‘Big Spender,’ and he was sold.”

HOT PICS: WHO WE’VE SEEN OUT AND ABOUT THIS WEEK

Cabaret is certainly a housewives treasure. In February 2018, de Lesseps famously headlined her own cabaret show, called #CountessAndFriends, at Feinstein’s/54 Below in Manhattan. The show featured the Real Housewives Of New York star singing songs alluding to her life as a countess and reality-tv personality, with appearances from celebrity friends like Rachel Dratch and Housewives co-star Sonja Morgan. Later taking her show on the road, her cabaret became a plot line on the Bravo series and made fashion brand Jovani a household name.

Inspired by artists such as Julie London and Sarah Vaugh, Vargas thought about pursuing singing professionally, but ultimately figured out a better way to make her mark on the music industry.

“I was bound and determined to be a jazz singer growing up because I always felt that music helped the soul, helped soothed the soul and really healed people,” she told OK!. “I said to myself, I can really make this a career, and what ended up happening was that you can’t make money singing jazz, you can make money by owning the company.”

‘RHONJ’ STAR TERESA GIUDICE SHOWS OFF ROCK HARD BIKINI BODY

That’s exactly what she did. She went on to to business school and started a company called Edge Music Network, which streams music video content globally while working to pay artists themselves. And while she has a lot on her plate with RHOC and launching her own Vargas Vodka, she doesn’t rule out getting back on stage soon… when theatres begin to reopen, that is!

“I would love do a [another] cabaret show,” she said. “Absolutely.”