She’s off the market! The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has officially married Rick Leventhal, nearly a year after announcing their engagement.

The 45-year-old reality TV star and the Fox News correspondent tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, October 10, in beautiful Santa Rosa, Calif.

The happy bride gushed on Instagram, posting a photo with the caption, “I’m so excited to be Mrs. Leventhal!!!,” while the groom posted a pic of the glamorous couple in matching black outfits in a vineyard. “With the incredible Mrs Kelly Leventhal #10/10/2020 #grateful #rick&kelly,” he captioned the whimsical snap.

The beautiful bride also gave an inside look at the nuptials. In the first photo she posed alongside guests of the ceremony, and in the second shot, she and Leventhal stood in front of a spectacularly decorated table.

Dodd got engaged to Leventhal in November 2019, after three months of dating. The lead up to the wedding ceremony was quite controversial for the Bravo star.

Dodd made headlines for wearing a “Drunk Wives Matter” hat to her bridal shower, a play on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“What an amazing bridal shower!! Thank you @jodishamaley @samantha_gesuale @jacquelinelee1234 for throwing me the most amazing shower u guys,” Dodd captioned the series of eight photos, with one showing her wearing the hat.

Fans were quick to slam the reality star and her “not funny” hat. One user commented: “Tacky hat for a tacky woman.” While another wrote, “That hat is a bit insensitive…”

While some fans focused on the controversial hat, many others were slamming Dodd and her guests for not following social distance guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. One fan called her shower “another republican superspreader event,” referencing a September 26 ceremony in the White House Rose Garden where President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and at least seven others are believed to have contracted COVID-19.

Dodd posted a follow-up photo after the event, proving that she and her guests were following the rules, captioning the snap, “People were asking where are the masks?? Well here they are!! Thanks @vvndao.”