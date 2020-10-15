The Real Housewives of Orange County is back… with a BANG!

During the season 15 premiere, star Braunwyn Windham-Burke made a huge announcement; she admitted during a confessional that she has a drinking problem.

“For the first time in my life I can say, ‘My name is Braunwyn, and I’m an alcoholic,” she said.

RHOC costar Emily Simpson had previously called out Windham-Burke last season for drinking too much. On last night’s episode, the two met at her house for an emotional heart-to-heart convo, and that’s when the 42-year-old reality star started to come clean.

“I am very nervous right now,” Windham-Burke told Simpson. “Some things have happened. First of all, I need to say that I am sorry.”

“About what?” Emily replied.

“You called me out on my drinking last year,” Windham-Burke continued. “Instead of taking it to heart, I really pushed you away. Basically, I think I just got angry with you, and I came up with reasons to be mad.”

The mother-of-seven admitted to Simpson that the “last few months” have not been good for her. She recalls her trip to Miami — to celebrate Kelly Dodd’s now-husband Rick Leventhal’s 60th birthday — saying it was really “bad.”

“I didn’t stop drinking for four days,” she said. “Every hour I would keep doing a shot. I was drinking so much I thought I was going to die.”

Windham-Burke admitted during a confessional that her problem with alcohol began when she was just 14 years old. She was living with her grandfather at the time and dealing with “some abandonment” issues.

“Someone handed me a warm beer, and it was a peacefulness that I’ve never felt before,” she added.

Back at her abode, Windham-Burke admitted that she was scared of who she was without alcohol, noting that “vulnerability is hard for me.”

She also confessed that her husband Sean confronted her and told her, “You’re going to rehab if you have one more drink.”

Windham-Burke and her husband tied the knot in 2000 and share seven children together: Bella, Rowan, Jacob, Koa and Hazel, and twins Caden and Curren.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.