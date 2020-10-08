TV history has been made! The Real Housewives of New York City has added their first Black cast member.

Attorney Eboni K. Williams has landed herself a coveted apple, joining returning ladies Luann De Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” Williams said in a statement. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

“Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back,” she added. “I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

The 37-year-old beauty is currently the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News, where she has been a fierce advocate for women — especially women of color. She has also appeared on Fox News Channel and is a former WABC radio host.

The television personality also earned her law degree from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where she specialized in family law and civil litigation. She is also the acclaimed author of the inspirational book, Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance & Success.

Williams’ hiring comes after multiple cast members made it clear that they want more people of color on the show. Newcomer McSweeney was one of the first ladies to make her opinion heard. The Married to the Mob founder told Page Six earlier this year that she hoped “that there’s not only diversity of race but an even deeper diversity of where someone lives or what their interests are.”

“I hope that there’s just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith, obviously. I think that it is gonna head in that direction,” she shared.

Fortunately, it seems like change is finally coming to the franchise. The Real’s Garcelle Beauvais joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 10, becoming the first Black cast member in a predominantly white group of ladies.

Meanwhile, this year has been full of shake-ups for the ladies of the Big Apple. The show lost both Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer after they were axed from the show.

Medley’s departure came as a surprise to everyone after six seasons on the show. “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice,” Medley said in a statement. “But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

We’re excited to see the new energy Williams will bring to the show. You go, girl!