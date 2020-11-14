Nashville’s goin’ Hollywood! The most adorably enduring romance in country music — Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, of course — is getting the big-screen treatment.

After 24 years of marriage, the singers, both 53, are in talks to “produce a biopic or documentary series” about their lives, says an insider. Though the private superstars have eschewed the idea in the past, McGraw finally feels ready “to address those cheating rumors that have dogged him for years,” says the insider, “and Faith wants to show how temptation tested them both.”

The pair have the full support of their daughters, Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18 — “They’re mature enough to handle it,” says the insider — and see the project as an opportunity to retrace their steps. “God knows they’ve had some tough times,” adds the insider, “so this will give them a chance for closure and help them appreciate how far they’ve come.”

Just last month, on October 6, the couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary — and McGraw couldn’t help but gush over his wife on Instagram. “24 yrs……. These years have rushed by in a series of beautiful, painful and unexpected moments,” McGraw wrote. “We have loved, laughed and cried through exciting, inspiring and heartbreaking events in our lives together.

“U have been a role model for 3 remarkable young women who have made me a better man than I ever thought I could be. The future will surely hold more of all of these things. It only matters if I’m with you. It only works if I’m with you. My oxygen only exists if you’re by my side. Forever and always living and loving our way through anything @faithhill.”

As OK! previously reported, “Family is everything to them.” In fact, quarantine has done the McGraw-Hill gang well. During the lockdown, “Their house came alive with interesting conversations over the dinner table and nightly music hours, where Tim and Faith sing a couple songs and the girls chime in too,” a source previously told OK!. “The summertime was full of good times, laughs and incredible memories. It was so special.”

However, not everything has been rainbows and butterflies throughout the two-decade-long marriage. McGraw had written in his memoir Grit & Grace: Train The Mind, Train The Body, Own Your Life that Hill had threatened him with an ultimatum, asking him to take better care of himself. Since then, the “Highway Don’t Care” singer has sobered up and gotten into shape.

McGraw previously explained that he was 40 pounds overweight during a time when he was using liquor as a “crutch” to help him through low points like grieving the death of his father, stepfather and high school mentor. “I drank more to dull the discomfort,” he said about the “darkest period” of his life.

While details are still scarce on a big-screen endeavor, there certainly is a lot of ground to cover when it comes to country’s favorite couple.