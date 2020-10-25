Things aren’t looking too good for Wendy Williams, with sources claiming that the 56-year-old has been in a “very dark place” since kicking off Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show last month.

An insider tells OK! that things have gotten so bad at the Emmy-nominated show that staff members are frightened to go to work in fear that the New York native could potentially endure another breakdown on live TV.

“Behind-the-scenes at the show it’s not good. There is something very off with Wendy again, like she is on something,” the source explained.

MACAULAY CULKIN CREDITS DRUGS FOR MAKING HIM WHO HE IS & BRAGS ABOUT NEVER GOING TO REHAB

“Her behavior is erratic and getting worse each day. The staff are at a total loss and frightened to go to work each day.”

Since the show made its return on September 21, it’s been difficult for staff members to communicate with Williams, who is said to have shown clear signs that she’s not doing well, making everyone around her concerned.

Things are in such a bad state that executives are now said to be running repeated episodes on the days she’s incapable of pulling through an entire show.

“Making things worse is the pandemic,” adds the source. “No one can get close to Wendy mentally or physically. If she collapses again on live TV, no-one will be able to quickly run on and save her.

VANESSA BRYANT LISTS PROPERTY SHE SHARED WITH LATE HUSBAND KOBE: SEE PHOTOS

“Some days things are so bad that they pull the plug altogether on the live show and air a repeat instead. They are also pre-taping lots of ‘evergreen’ shows, that are not date specific, and can air whenever Wendy isn’t well enough to go on.”

It was just in March 2019 when Williams confessed to her studio audience how she had been living in a sober house as she recovered from addiction-related issues that were believed to have been brought on by her split from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

Their divorce wasn’t finalized until January 2020. Though the former radio personality has given fans the impression that she’s happier than ever now that she’s left New Jersey and relocated to a bachelorette pad in New York City, her behavior on the set of her talk show has alarmed not just her staff but also her Wendy watchers.

THIRST TRAPS FOR A GOOD CAUSE! KYLIE JENNER, JARED LETO & MORE WANT YOU TO VOTE

“There is no one in her life that can step-in and help. She is surrounded by enablers. After she got rid of her husband, everyone was hopeful that things would change, that never happened,” adds another insider. “No one liked her ex Kevin Hunter, but at least you could go to him and he would fix it even if it only a short-term solution.”

The on-set source also mentions that Williams’ thyroid disease medication has stopped working, which has given everyone the impression that something else is going on in her life, and “this isn’t going to end well” if the TV personality doesn’t make some vital changes soon.