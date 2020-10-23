Celebs are notorious for posting scandalous pics on social media — this time, it’s for a good cause.

Many of our favorite celebs from Kylie Jenner to Jared Leto have posted thirst traps online urging their fans to vote in the upcoming 2020 election.

FROM KIM K. TO DUSTIN DIAMOND, 6 CELEB SEX TAPE SCANDALS THAT ROCKED THE WORLD

It’s pretty obvious that 2020 has been the year of obscurity, and with the election, it is turning out to be the year of nudity (to garner awareness on the issues, of course!). Many celebs including Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish and Chris Rock recently starred in a new PSA on mail-in voting where the A-listers were completely naked.

Ellen DeGeneres posted a tame picture of herself on Instagram, reminding her followers “don’t forget to vote” whereas Diplo bared his butt telling his fans, “Don’t forget to register to vote.”

CARDI B, BELLA THORNE & MORE! 13 CELEBS WHO HAVE ONLYFANS ACCOUNTS

Who can forget when Chris Evans‘ private pics got released for the whole world to see exactly what Captain America was hiding under that suit? He hilariously followed up the blunder by telling fans on Twitter, “Now that I have your attention. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!”

Celebrities have a lot of influence over people, and they are using that power for the greater good of the nation.

OK! takes a look at the sexiest celeb thirst traps to encourage voting.