Get better soon! Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans got candid about her son’s health issues via Instagram on Tuesday, November 10.

The 28-year-old shared a photo of Kaiser, 6, in the hospital with the caption, “Please keep Bubba in your thoughts and prayers!”

“He has an infected abscess in his groin that is infecting his lymph nodes. He’s been on multiple medications and hopefully this next antibiotic works,” she wrote with the hashtag “#PrayersPlease,” she added.

After fans asked questions, she revealed that “Kaiser’s been to the doctor for a month now.”

“This is the reason why he’s already on his 3rd antibiotic. This is the first time I’m mentioning it to all of you … but this problem has been watched for a while now,” she said.

Fans offered support to the mom in the comments section. “Aww get well soon!” one wrote. “Praying for your sweet little guy,” another said.

On Friday, November 6, Evans shared a photo of her son in a hospital bed on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Pray for bubba” but did not reveal the health condition at the time.

The news comes just weeks after Evans and Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, reached a resolution in their custody battle. Evans will have primary custody, while Griffith will have Kaiser every other weekend, TMZ reported. Griffith’s mother will be permitted to babysit Kaiser while he visits his father, and Kaiser will stay with his grandmother every fifth weekend. The former couple has also made up a holiday schedule — they will alternate Thanksgiving and split Christmas.

Although they both have legal custody, when Kaiser is with his father, he must be kept within two hours from Evans. The exes were also ordered to refrain from making negative comments about one another in front of their son.

Evans shares 11-year-old Jace with Andrew Lewis and 3-year-old Ensley with husband David Eason.

The MTV personality was recently slammed as a “hypocrite” when she supported a social media post that claimed that women should get married before having children, The Sun reported.

“If anyone is thinking of having a baby with a boyfriend, don’t. Husbands deserve babies. You deserve to be wife before mother,” the original post read. “Yassssssssssss!” Evans commented as she shared the post.

Fans were not impressed with Evans’ remark and pointed out the irony on the internet.

“I don’t believe she is this short sighted? How does she forget her past?” one pondered. “All of Jenelle’s babies have been with boyfriends. She is the least self aware person on the planet,” another said.

Evans’ youngest child was born in 2017 — eight months before she and Eason tied the knot.

We’re wishing Kaiser a speedy recovery!