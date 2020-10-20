Co-parenting isn’t the easiest situation for anyone, let alone those under a reality-fame lens, but it seems as if Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and her ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith have reached a sensible agreement regarding custody arrangements for their 6-year-old son, Kaiser.

Both parents have agreed to share legal custody of their son, while Evans will have primary physical custody, and Griffith will have visitation with him every other weekend. Griffith’s mom, Doris Davidson, will see her grandson every fifth weekend and is authorized to fill in if Griffith is ever unable to take Kaiser on his scheduled weekends.

The arrangement also includes reasonable holiday scheduling, making sure that Kaiser is with each parent for a part of Christmas Day and alternates Thanksgiving year by year between them. He gets several summer weeks with his dad once school is out and will be with the appropriate parent on Mother’s or Father’s Days.

Speaking to In Touch, to whom she revealed the plans, Evans expressed her relief that everything is over and done with.

“I am glad both parties can settle outside of court instead of fighting,” she said. “I feel like co-parenting at such a young age is scary and hard to cope with. Not everyone is going to get along to begin with. Everyone has a little space to grow and super glad we can all be on the same page now.”

Most importantly, Kaiser is in a better place as a result of the negotiations. “Kaiser is a lot more happy and it’s a very positive change,” Evans clarified.

All of this is good news, as Evans has not shied away from a considerable amount of drama regarding her family childrearing decisions as well as the controversial man she is now married to. The fired reality star has turned to YouTube to create a new series titled “I Have Something to Say,” in which Evans, husband David Eason and mother Barbara Evans detail the events of last year’s incidents, including her children (including Kaiser) being taken away by CPS and Eason killing their family dog.