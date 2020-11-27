A multi-mineral supplement that does it all and is for both men and women? Where do we sign up? Look no further than Neurovana! The supplement has many benefits that will help you live a longer and healthier life.

Interestingly enough, 90 percent of the population is mineral deficient. Now, with five key minerals packed into one supplement — Selenium, Zinc, Magneisum, Molybdenum and Boron — Neurovana is here to help you take care of your body and never feel defeated again.

STAY HEALTHY DURING THE HOLIDAYS: TIPS FROM CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KATE HUDSON & MORE

“An essential dietary mineral, magnesium plays many important roles, including: helps increase energy levels, helps relax nerves and tension, helps maintain a normal, regular heartbeat, supports bone density, helps maintain muscle mass, muscle power and physical performance, helps digestion tract,” the website reads.

Additionally, the mineral makes sure to support your metabolism and ensure your thyroid hormones “stays at an optimal level,” in addition to improving thyroid function, boosting concentration and improving your memory.

An added bonus is that this product will help you get rid of that “brain fog” — you know, when you can’t remember where your car keys are? — for good.

“Our Magnesium Selenium Zinc Multi-mineral plays an important part in promoting heart health and helps support normal blood pressure and good cardiovascular health,” the website notes. “A healthy thyroid is a happy thyroid, which means you will wake up more rested and have more energy throughout the day.”

GET ORGANIZED! 5 HOLIDAY HOSTING TIPS FROM ‘HOME EDIT’ EXPERTS CLEA SHEARER & JOANNA TEPLIN

Neurovana’s mission is: “With modernization, the list and the stress of the work is growing with each passing minute. In order to deal with this day to day stress, you need to be in your 100 percent all the time. These tedious tasks are hurting your health in more than a dozen ways. However, no matter how much you try, your to-do list of personal and professional life leaves almost no time for you to take care of yourself.”

So, it sounds like a strong immune system, amazing energy levels, better muscle recovery, amongst other things, are just one call — or pill! — away. Click here to purchase.