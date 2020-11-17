She’s come a long way! Rebel Wilson looks fabulous these days after she completely overhauled her diet in 2020 and ditched some of her old habits.

“Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” the Pitch Perfect star, 40, told PEOPLE. “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon and chicken breast.”

Although the blonde beauty — who has lost “about 40 pounds” — tries to stick to certain food groups, she does indulge once in a while. “It doesn’t mean every week is a healthy week,” she shared. “Some weeks are just write offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that.”

FIT AMY! HOW REBEL WILSON CRUSHED 2020 WITH HER ‘YEAR OF HEALTH’ GOAL — SEE PICS

“I’m just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance,” she added. “I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out burger?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I’ll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine.”

Wilson — who is currently dating Jacob Busch — admitted that amid the coronavirus pandemic, she has taken time “to get really well-rested and de-stress,” she said. “Because most of my stress is work-related.

“I definitely think with the slow down, it did help,” she revealed. “I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn’t loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self worth and self love.”

The Australia native showed off her new physique via Instagram in January and called 2020 “The Year of Health.”

UNLIKELY BUDDIES: INSIDE MARIAH CAREY AND REBEL WILSON’S WILD NIGHT OUT

Since then, Wilson hasn’t been shy about sporting her toned figure and workouts on the ‘gram. On Tuesday, November 17, she shared what gets her moving everyday.

“Started off having a bad day 🤢 but took myself on a giant walk, listening to some motivational podcasts & audiobooks (currently @antmiddleton The Fear Bubble) out in gorgeous nature … drank water … and you know what feel soooo much better now,” she said. “We all have tough days but take a beat, take a nap and then get back out there and continue to crush 😘.”