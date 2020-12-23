Fashion designer Rachel Zoe gave a health update on her son and revealed that he’s on the mend after he fell 40 feet in a terrifying ski lift accident earlier this week.

Zoe gave her fans the good news on Skyler Morrison’s condition on Tuesday, December 22, when she allowed her son to speak up about the harrowing ordeal.

“I am doing pretty well. I could walk, I could run and I could go upside down,” the boy said in the video and then performed a somersault to prove he was almost back to his old self. “Besides that, my neck is a little sore, but I’m doing pretty well. I’m doing pretty good.”

Morrison added that he was grateful for the concern and said, “Thank you, guys, for looking out for me.”

“And just like that after experiencing an actual miracle … #Sky is almost 100 percent back to himself after falling 40 feet from a ski-lift less than 48 hours ago,” Zoe captioned the video.

CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL

“I cannot yet retell the story as it really happened but @rbermanus [Rodger Berman] and I will heal our pain with time knowing that Sky is OK and stronger than ever. I don’t typically share traumatic moments with my community, but the love we felt from so many of you was overwhelming and truly helped heal us all,” she said.

“Both Skyler and I have endless gratitude for your prayers and kindness and we will never forget it. Sky is the bravest little soul that was indeed saved by an angel,” she added.

Zoe added a message to fellow parents and said, “Please please hug your babies of any age extra tight from us today.”

Fans and celebs took to the comments section to send more well-wishes to Morrison. “What a beautiful angel,” Ashley Greene wrote. “So happy he’s OK. Sending some calming energy your way, mama.”

“I’m glad he is OK. Sending love to you guys,” Ashlee Simpson said, while Kate Hudson left a red heart emoji.

RACHEL ZOE CLAPS BACK AFTER SHE’S ACCUSED OF DISSING MEGHAN MARKLE

On Monday, December 21, Zoe broke the news about the accident to remind everyone of “how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute.”

The mom of two explained that the accident “could have easily been prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw Sky wasn’t on it from the very start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift.”

“By a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where the thought ski would fall ultimately saved his life from what could have happened,” she said.

At the time, she wrote that her son was “in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion.”

RACHEL ZOE CELEBRATES HER SON KAIUS‘ 5TH BIRTHDAY AT DISNEYLAND IN BLACK FUR COAT

Zoe then shared a video of her younger son, Kaius, to mark his birthday, where she shared that “Kaius helped to save his brothers life on that ski lift and I will forever believe he was one of the angels watching over Sky.”

“After the worst 24 hours of my life yesterday, today was a day to celebrate life for my baby boy #kaiusromeojagger turning #7,” she wrote.

We’re glad Morrison is doing well!