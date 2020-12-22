Every parent’s nightmare! Rachel Zoe said she’s “scarred for life” after she saw her son fall 40 feet from a ski lift in a terrifying accident.

The 49-year-old shared the news on Monday, December 21 on her Instagram story with a picture of her son, Skyler Morrison in a hospital bed to remind everyone “how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute.” Zoe told her followers that her son fell off a ski lift and “could have easily been prevented if the operator had stopped the life when he saw sky wasn’t on it from the very start and @rbermanus [Rodger Berman] screaming to stop the lift.”

“By a miracle and the Ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where the thought ski would fall ultimately saved his life from what could have happened.”

“Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion.”

Despite the terrifying ordeal “The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up today with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK.”

Zoe also shared clips of her son walking around out of bed and talking as he recovers from the injury.

“I’m OK, I’m just sore,” Morrison said in a clip. “I’m kinda hurting but I’m fine.”

Zoe explained that she ad her husband “have never been more grateful for seeing your child [do] the most simple tasks of talking and laughing.”

“Truth be told Sky was more brave than either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply stare at him until further notice,” “Hug your babies extra from us today.”

The mom appreciated the well wishes from fans as Morrison “read every message and is so happy and grateful as am I it means everything to feel the love and healing coming this way.”

While Zoe did not share where the accident occurred there is some speculation that the family was in Colorado.

Zoe shares Morrison with Berman as well as their younger son Kauis Jagger and later posted that she was prepping for Jagger’s seventh birthday.

We hope Morrison feels better soon!