Even though Beyoncé is a famous superstar, her father, Mathew Knowles, revealed what her darling kids, Blue Ivy, 8, and twins Rumi and Sir, 2, are really like.

“They are just normal regular kids!” the 68-year-old exclusively tells OK!. “They say hello, and then they are on to something, and then they are on to something else. They are just regular normal kids, nothing any different. They move from one thing to the next, and then they quickly forget.”

The record executive recalled a hilarious interaction with the twins, which stuck out in his mind. “I gave the twins [a birthday present]. Sir, his whole thing was tearing open the packaging, while Rumi’s thing is she wanted to get inside the box of the packaging,” he says. “She spent more time on that than the gift! That’s what kids do, right?”

Unfortunately, Knowles hasn’t been able to see his grandkids amid the coronavirus pandemic, but he’s looking forward to reuniting down the line. “I don’t want to risk being around a lot of people right now,” he reveals. “My grandkids, they will be there a year from now, six months from now when this is all over, they will be there. They are not going anywhere, and we will catch up where we left off, and we will do the things that grandkids do with their grandad.

“I look forward to seeing my grandson, Julez, [Solange’s son] because he’s older, we have a different kind of bond,” he notes. “He’s 16 and is a basketball player. Because he’s older, we have a different kind of bond, so I look forward to seeing him and maybe letting him beat me in basketball. I won’t let him know that — I will let him do it.”

Meanwhile, Knowles — who recently joined Cameo — was diagnosed with breast cancer last July and had a mastectomy that month. Fortunately, the businessman is happy and healthy and in a great spot these days. “Today I feel vibrant, alive, grateful, those would be the words I would use,” he gushes. “I really, really worked hard because this means a lifestyle change and for me, a lifestyle change was the reduction of alcohol and exercising more.”

Knowles now jogs “at least five days a week,” eats “meat once a week,” and as a result, has lost “25 pounds.”

Now, Knowles — who spoke out during Movember, an annual event to raise awareness about men’s health issues — is encouraging everyone he knows to get genetic testing earlier in life. “It’s not telling you you will get something, it’s telling you you have a higher probability and maybe you should do something, and in my case, lifestyle changes,” he says. “There is nothing wrong with getting a genetic test when you’re 30, so that you can understand what life could be.”

Knowles wants to make sure that people — especially men — are aware that they can prioritize their health so that they can keep spending time with their loved ones. In this case, Knowles couldn’t help but give a shout-out to his wife, Gena Charmaine Avery, for being there for him along the way.

“I get to share my day with my best friend. I am at a place where — I don’t have to go to an office, I own a company, so I have flexibility that some might not have, and I utilize that in a positive way,” he shares. “We took a walk this morning, I look at trees, and I look at plants, and I look at sunsets — things three to four years ago weren’t important to me — but I look at sunsets every day today. It’s just amazing how life changes, we change, but we grow in a positive way.”