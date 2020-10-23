Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield has been sentenced to prison for 15 years to life for rape.

A jury found Stubblefield guilty of raping a developmentally disabled woman with the threat of a gun. Prosecutors claim that the former athlete lured the woman to his home with the promise of a babysitting gig. Stubblefield was also convicted of forcing the woman to perform oral sex and false imprisonment.

A day before the assault took place in April 2015, Stubblefield contacted the then 31-year-old woman on a babysitting website and arranged for her to come to his house for an interview.

The Morgan Hill Police Department is reporting that the interview lasted approximately 20 minutes. After leaving the home, the woman then received a text from Stubblefield saying he wanted to pay her for her time, and she proceeded to go back to his house.

After raping her, the former 49er gave the woman $80 and let her go. The woman then immediately contacted the police to report the crime. DNA evidence matched that of Stubblefield, the report said.

Defense attorneys have long argued that there was no rape and that the woman had consensual sex with the former footballer. Allen Sawyer, one of Stubblefield’s attorneys, said the defense team was not allowed to show the jury strong evidence that would have supported their claims.

Sawyer told TMZ that they plan to appeal the verdict. “We’re very confident that if the jury had the correct information, they would have [come] to a different conclusion,” he said. “I’ve never had a case that so much evidence has been excluded. We wanted the truth to come out and we’re going to keep fighting.”

Stubblefield began his successful 11-year run in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 1993. He went on to win the league’s defensive rookie of the year in his first season.

He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1997 before leaving the team to play for the then Washington Redskins. He would subsequently return to the Bay Area to finish out his career in the NFL, playing with the 49ers in 2000-2001 before ending his run with the Oakland Raiders in 2003.