It’s been a busy week in the celebrity world! From Britney Spears “demanding attention” in a racy bikini pic to Lily Allen’s announcement she is one year sober, check out five things you may have missed below!

Britney Spears Shows Off Henna Tattoos In Racy Bikini Pic: ‘I’m Demanding Attention’

Oops she did it again! Grabbed our attention that is! Britney Spears took to Instagram this week to show off a series of racy photos flaunting white henna tattoo designs all over her body. In the first photo, she proudly displays the temporary artwork on her toned tummy wearing just a skimpy green snakeskin bikini. In the next photo, seemingly taken before the henna was applied, the 38-year-old wore an orange and brown geometric print crop top and posed with both of her hands on her hips.

‘So i got carried away with henna,” the “Toxic” singer captioned the two photos. “I think I’m going for a bohemian look in the second picture…not sure what my hands on my hips are about. I guess I’m demanding attention.”

BRITNEY SPEARS SHARES GRUESOME VIDEO OF THE MOMENT SHE BROKE HER FOOT WHILE DANCING

Fans of the pop-star have been intently watching the blonde performer’s Instagram posts as the #FreeBritney movement continues to grow. The Louisiana native has reportedly been trying to get out of a court-approved conservatorship overseen by her 68-year-old father Jamie Spears for many years.

According to The Daily Mail, Spears now shares 30 percent custody of her sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Britney infamously suffered a mental breakdown that put her in a 5150 hold in Los Angeles after an incident at her home in 2008.

‘Smile’ Singer Lily Allen Celebrates Being One Year Sober: ‘I’m So Grateful’

British singer Lily Allen is celebrating being one year “completely sober” from drugs and alcohol. The “Smile” songstress took to Instagram on Tuesday announcing her personal milestone and shared before and after photos exhibiting how sobriety has changed her

“1 year completely sober ! So grateful for my health and happiness,” she captioned the post which included current photos of the 35-year-old looking at peace wearing a red and black bikini contrasted with an unflattering paparazzi shot of her before her decision to get sober.

DEMI LOVATO, BEN AFFLECK & MORE — 11 CELEBRITIES WHO ARE OPEN ABOUT THEIR SOBRIETY

In her social media’s comment section, the support and well wishes poured in from friends and fans including The Voice UK coach Paloma Faith, model and socialite Poppy Delevingne, celebrity chef Andi Oliver and British DJ Jungleboi.

The singer revealed her major accomplishment while on a solo vacation in Italy as reported by PEOPLE. Allen first opened up about her battle with addiction in her 2018 autobiography My Thoughts Exactly.

Former ‘RHOC’ Star Gretchen Rossi Mourns The Loss Of Her Dog Vito

Bust out the tissues! Gretchen Rossi is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Vito.

According to Bravo.com’s The Daily Dish, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum shared the heartbreaking news in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Tonight we lost one of our family members. Our sweet Vito man (as I liked to call him),” the reality star wrote alongside a series of snaps with the pet including a sweet black and white pic of herself kissing the pup on the head. “I had Vito for almost two decades. He was going to turn 18 years old in just a few days; these first two pics are my last moments with my baby tonight.”

The 42-year-old, who welcomed daughter Skylar last summer with longtime love Slade Smiley, says that Vito had been there for her during many difficult times.

“This little boy of mine has been with me for almost half of my life, so this loss is very hard on me” she shared. “He has been with me through some of the hardest times of my life and some of the most amazing times of my life. He was there with me through my divorce, then when Jeff got sick, all through Housewives, and then the last 11 years with Slade and I, and it was such a blessing to have him around during my pregnancy and for the arrival of Skylar! Sky just loved him so much, and he loved her.”

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY’ CAST REACTS TO NEWS TAMRA JUDGE MAY BE RETURNING TO THE SHOW

Rossi also used Vito’s tribute to write about the loss of one of her other dogs, Rocco.

“I had three dogs…Rocco and Vito (if you guys remember from the show) and then we rescued Remi,” she said. “Sadly, my Rocco-Bear passed away two years ago, and it was so painful I could not even talk about it on here,” she wrote. “But today, I decided I was going to share, because these dogs were my first babies and I want to honor who they were in my life and how much they meant to me!”

While she has certainly loved all of her pets over the years, the blonde bombshell admitted she had a particularly special connection with Vito, due to his “fun and quirky personality.”

“I will miss so many things about him, but especially his big brown eyes, his wagging tail, him gently biting at the back of my ankles to get my attention, and him falling asleep curled up next to my belly,” she continued. “He was truly one of my best friends and always knew how to make me laugh or feel better! He loved the lake, chasing balls and ducks, going for walks, and playing hide and seek with me.”

A number of Bravolebs reached out to Rossi to express their support in the comment section, including Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Real Housewives Of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and Project Runway designer Michael Costello.

“Vito, a huge hole has been left in our hearts, but I know I will see you again on the Rainbow bridge, and I’m so glad you get to be reunited with your brother Rocco-Bear there,” she concluded. “We love you so very much, and will miss you terrible. Rest in Peace my sweet Vito-Man.”

Sophia Bush Helps Explains The ‘Challenge Accepted’ Instagram Trend

Sophia Bush is helping explain the new Instagram trend where women have been nominating each other to post black-and-white photos of themselves along with the caption “Challenge accepted” and the hashtag #womensupportingwomen.

While many assume the challenge is about women’s empowerment, the Chicago P.D. star is breaking down the real reasoning behind the new social media buzz.

“Beginning recently in Turkey, the black & white photo posts originated as a show of defiance in support of Turkish women, & specifically #PinarGültekin who was brutally murdered there,” the 38-year-old wrote on her Instagram. “Turkey has one of the highest global rates of #femicide, with more than 500 murders of women recorded in 2019, & many more that went unreported. Turkey is attempting to abolish certain aspects of the Istanbul Convention, which are meant to protect women from domestic violence. This reprehensible action would quite literally make murdering women easier. Women in Turkey are protesting the lack of action or punishment for these murders by their government.

SOPHIA BUSH CLAIMS SHE WAS PRESSURED INTO MARRYING CHAD MICHAEL MURRAY TO SAVE ‘ONE TREE HILL’

“They are protesting because every day they wake up to see black & white photos of women who’ve been murdered on the news,” the actress continued. “The instagram action was intended to show the Turkish government that all women know it could be them, their picture on the news, next.”

Along with her post, Bush shared a black and white photo of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this year.

“While the women educating the internet around this know there’s no ill will in the whole ‘tag women who inspire you’ thing that’s trending, it’s important to acknowledge the mission of the trend’s inception. And so in THAT spirit, I’ll say #challengeaccepted for #BreonnaTaylor. She was murdered. In her bed. By the police. 200 days ago. And not one of those men has been arrested for killing her. Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly, & Myles Cosgrove need to be arrested & charged,” she wrote. “I ‘challenge’ state attorney general @danieljaycameron to pursue justice in this case. There is no justice until her killers are arrested. There is no justice until we end qualified immunity. There is no truth to the promises of police reform until there is accountability for murdering the citizens you are tasked to serve and protect. There is no freedom until all of us are free.

She signed off the post with, “For Breonna, and for our sisters in Turkey, I chant again today ‘NO JUSTICE NO PEACE!’ #justiceforbreonnataylor #blacklivesmatter #Turkey.”

Instagram Flags Madonna’s Posts About Coronavirus As ‘False Information’

Madonna found herself in hot water when a viral video she shared on Instagram about the coronavirus was flagged for containing “false information.”

The video, which the Grammy winner reposted on Tuesday, featured a group calling themselves America’s Frontline Doctors. Instagram quickly took action, blurring out the video and adding the message: “False Information. Reviewed by independent fact-checkers.”

“We’ve removed this video for making false claims about cures and prevention methods for COVID-19,” Raki Wane, a spokesperson for Instagram, told Billboard in a statement. “People who reacted to, commented on, or shared this video will see messages directing them to authoritative information about the virus.”

Wane also pointed out that Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is “removing all instances of this video, and not just Madonna’s.”

MADONNA ASKS PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE TO MOVE INTO HER NEW YORK APARTMENT

In her since-deleted post, the “Lucky Star” singer had captioned the video: “The Truth will set us all Free! (Notice how this info is being censored. But some people don’t want to hear the truth.” She also wrote that there was already a vaccine for COVID-19 and shouted out Stella Immanuel, one of the doctors featured in video, saying she was “my hero.”

Several versions of the viral video have also been shared on Twitter by President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. According to NBC News, the social media site, citing their “COVID-19 misinformation policy,” have since removed both tweets.