Nate Burrell, who is best known for his time on 60 Days In has passed away. His sister Chelsey Walker told TMZ that her brother died by suicide on Saturday, October 31. The reality star was just 33 years old.

Hours before, the veteran posted a lengthy Facebook status, which hinted that he wasn’t in a good place mentally.

“This isn’t an admission of guilt. I’m just tired, I’ve been through so much in my life, the pain of my situation now hurts more than I ever imagined. I can’t keep going on,” he wrote. “I want to apologize to my family and friends for failing you. I know a lot of you will think you could have changed my mind I ensure you, you wouldn’t. This isn’t a spontaneous thing.”

“For those who are mourning know I’m in such a better place. I’m no longer fighting the battles that have been causing so much pain in my mind and life. Waking up feeling worthless, lost, confused, and tired/exhausted. I know you all have told me that’s not who I am and I’m talented and have a good head on my shoulders, I appreciate you, but it doesn’t help how I feel,” he added.

He then urged America to “revamp” the “behavioral health side.”

“Our military and their families need it … Our military and their families need it. I checked myself into the hospital for wanting to commit suicide and from the beginning I felt like a criminal going to jail. Stripped of my dignity and identity and personal property,” he added.

“I needed my family and friends during this time and you took that away. Not being able to communicate put me in such a darker hole than I was in originally that was so hard on me mentally. I would have told you anything to get me out of that place even if it meant I was OK when I wasn’t. You didn’t help me you held me prisoner so I couldn’t hurt myself?”

According to his sister, he loved starring in 60 Days In and “cherished his time on that show.”

“Nathan loved his country, loved his family and was a very caring guy. He was just in a bad place,” she said.

“Nate was disappointed that, while he was stationed in Iraq on one of his two combat tours, his older brother had been arrested and was facing prison time again,” his A&E biography said. “He believes that the Criminal Justice System should be much tougher on criminals in order to dissuade them from returning, and he argues prisons should be more militaristic and less flexible when it comes to inmate liberties.”

The reality star recently split from his partner, whom he was expecting a child with. He cited custody charges in the post. He served in the Marines from 2006 until 2010 and received an honorary discharge in 2013. He was working as a Fish and Wildlife Officer in Michigan before his death.

We’re thinking of Burrell’s family during this time.