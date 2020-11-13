It turns out Alex Trebek is giving his fans one last laugh beyond the grave after a video surfaced of him swearing while filming promos for Jeopardy!.

Found Footage Fest originally shared the short clip on Twitter on Monday, November 9, before it quickly went viral and was shared by other users. “No host likes shooting promos, especially for a phone version of their hit game show, but Trebek did them with good humor. So long, Alex, and f**k ’em,” they wrote.

No host likes shooting promos, especially for a phone version of their hit game show, but Trebek did them with good humor. So long, Alex, and fuck 'em. pic.twitter.com/7Z1hh1vl2w — Found Footage Fest (@foundfootage) November 9, 2020

Former contestant Sherri Cohen commented, “No one could believe it that, after I lost on Jeopardy! in 2017, Alex told me ‘S**t happens.’ Yes, he was a very kind and decent person who also liked to swear A LOT.”

“Keep watching Jeopardy! And call this number,” Trebek began in an old clip. “You dumb son of a b***h, you don’t watch it 24 hours a day.”

“There’s a daily cash prize of $1000 and … f**k … no s**t,” he said after he stumbled over his words.

In another shot, Trebek said “f**k ‘em” when he was asked to repeat his line.

“He was real. That’s why we loved him,” one fan commented. “Canadians swear. A lot,” another marveled. “Right?! First thing I thought about this video is that he just never stopped being a Canadian,” someone added.

Although he kept Jeopardy! clean, the host was known to swear like a sailor in real life.

In 2014, a radio interview with Dan Patrick was put on hold because of Trebek’s potty mouth. “I’m worried about your language,” Patrick cautioned the TV personality.

He even made a cameo on Orange Is the New Black in 2018, and told Piper — who was played by Taylor Schilling — “I’m here, b***h,” when she kept asking, “where is Alex?”

Trebek passed away on Sunday, November 8, at 80 years old from stage four pancreatic cancer.

The host was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and told Good Morning America earlier this year that he was confident he would overcome it. After all, he had signed onto Jeopardy! until 2022.

“I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days,” he said.

“I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer. Other common symptoms can include mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new onset diabetes and the yellowing of the skin or eyes,” he said.

He told PEOPLE in July that his wife, Jean, had been his rock since his cancer diagnosis. “She’s kept me alive,” he admitted. “If it weren’t for Jean, I’d have put myself out of this a long time ago.”

He gushed in his memoir, The Answer Is…Reflections On My Life, that when he met her he “knew this was going to be the person I’d end up with. With Jeanie that’s how it was. I wasn’t looking for love. But I recognized at a gut level that here was someone who was going to complete me as a human being.”