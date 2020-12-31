Fashion designer Alexander Wang has been accused of sexual assault.

On Friday, December 11, graphic designer Owen Mooney shared an encounter he had with Wang on TikTok in response to the platform’s “what is your weirdest seeing a celebrity in public experience?” trend.

“Being sexually assaulted by one counts, right?” Mooney began. Mooney detailed his experience at a packed New York City club in 2017, where the man next to him began to touch him inappropriately.

TRUMP VS. BIDEN — A LOOK AT THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST THEM

“I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could f**king move and he just started like, touching me up,” he said. “And fully like, up my leg, in my crotch, like it made me freeze completely because I was in such shock. I looked to my left to see who it was and it was this really famous fashion designer. Like, I couldn’t believe that he was doing that to me. It made me go into even more shock.”

While Mooney did not initially name Wang, many TikTok users correctly guessed the identity, and Mooney made a follow-up video, where he confirmed he was talking about the fashion guru.

Then, on Monday, December 28, Instagram accounts S**t Model Management and Diet Prada shared anonymous allegations. Some stories detailed Wang allegedly giving men drinks spiked with “Molly” (a type of MDMA) and then taking advantage of them.

WOMEN REVEAL INSTANCES OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT WITH #METOO HASHTAG

Some alleged victims publicly came forward, and Nick Ward told Insider that Wang “swung his hand and grabbed” his crotch at a DJ set in New York in 2017. “As he was passing, he swung, squeezed me, and kept walking,” he said.

“They were moving pretty quickly through, so by the time I realized what happened, I just announced to my friend, ‘that guy just grabbed my dick’ and they’re all like, ‘that was Alexander Wang,'” he shared.

“With everything that has come to light, I want the focus to be on the many allegations pouring in after I shared my story,” Mooney told Insider. “Although what happened to me was unacceptable, the stories being told by other victims is the reason why I have gone public.”

On Tuesday, December 29, the Model Alliance released a statement on the matter. The Model Alliance is an organization that seeks to “promote fair treatment, equal opportunity and sustainable practices in the fashion industry” and said that it stands in solidarity with Wang’s alleged victims.

GIGI HADID REPORTS FOR JURY DUTY & COULD POTENTIALLY SERVE ON HARVEY WEINSTEIN’S SEXUAL ASSAULT TRIAL

“Let’s be clear: The fashion industry’s lack of transparency and accountability leaves all models vulnerable to abuse, regardless of their sex or gender identity,” the statement read. TMA pushed for the “RESPECT Program,” which will make reporting instances of sexual assault easier for models and will bring in “real consequences” for perpetrators.

“Our goal is to work towards prevention,” they concluded.

Wang’s team did not respond to Insider and PEOPLE’s requests for comment at the time of writing, and a spokesperson declined to comment to InStyle and WDD. The official Instagram account for Alexander Wang has turned off comments, while Wang turned off the comments on his two most recent posts. Wang has yet to make a public statement on the matter.