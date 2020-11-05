CNN host Anderson Cooper had an awkward slip of the tongue while covering the election on Wednesday, November 4, where he accidentally called Twitter “Clitter.”

“The President overnight basically declaring victory, claiming that fraud was being committed and making false statements on Clitter, uh, excuse me, on Twitter,” Cooper said while talking about President Donald Trump‘s tweets, where he falsely declared a premature victory and suggested the mail-in ballots were susceptible to fraud.

Twitter users and celebs found the mishap hilarious and erupted with memes and jokes.

In case you missed it, this is what makes the day just a bit better #Clitter pic.twitter.com/dK6s5XMU5I — H (@countrymousie) November 4, 2020

“Anderson Cooper just referred to Twitter as ‘Clitter’. Even in darkness, small moments of joy,” Barry Malone, executive producer of AJ Stream, tweeted.

“Me: This election is important and serious … Also me: LOL HE SAID CLITTER,” Andy Isaac of UPROXX wrote.

Glee star Kevin McHale appreciated the blunder, writing, “Thank you Anderson, ‘clitter’ is what I needed today.”

Some users took the joke down a more NSFW route. “Clitter is grindr for lesbians,” one user joked. “‘False statements on clitter’ — sounds like my teenage years,” another added.

The journalist did not address the error on his own Twitter account.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” Trump tweeted on November 4.

Trump held a press conference at The White House, where he said, “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop.”

“A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we won’t stand for it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden reminded Trump that “it’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare the winner of this election. It’s the voters’ place. We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election.”

Several of Trump’s tweets were fact-checked by Twitter yesterday. The platform implemented the feature earlier this year to tackle misinformation about COVID-19, but it’s is also being used throughout the election on tweets that don’t breach community guidelines but could spread misinformation.

“Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” appeared over some of Trump’s tweets.

After Trump wrote, “We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,” the website added the disclaimer: “Official sources may not have called the race when this was Tweeted.”