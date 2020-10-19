Sorry, Chris Pratt! Looks like the Internet isn’t a huge fan of the actor anymore. On Saturday, October 17, television producer Amy Berg uploaded a photo to Twitter, where people had to pick which Chris in Hollywood they would cut out.

“One has to go,” Berg captioned four headshots of Pratt, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans.

Fans immediately said that the Parks and Recreation star, 41, had to go, claiming that he supports President Donald Trump, and his beliefs were a bit controversial.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

One person wrote, “And just been told Pratt is a Trump supporter, so he can get in the bin,” while another echoed, “Pratt, the one who married Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter pretty soon after his divorce from Anna Faris became final. And who hasn’t denied he attends Zoe Church, which is famously anti-LGBTQ.”

A third user added, “Pratt. His views are terrible and he supports anti-LGBTQ activist churches. Easy.”

Last year, the dad of two denied that his church shunned certain people. “It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ,'” he wrote last year on his Instagram Stories. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

Berg’s post went viral with over 12,000 retweets and 8,000 likes.

However, some other people were a bit nicer with their commentary. One person wrote, “How to choose?” while another added, “Hard to decide between Yummy, Yummier, Yummiest, and Yum Yum Yum!”

Earlier this month, Pratt was criticized for telling his fans to vote for his movie, which was nominated for a People’s Choice Award but remained silent about the upcoming election. “With all that’s going on in the world it is more important than ever that you vote,” he wrote on Instagram on October 2. “Just ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote. But me? I will tell you EXACTLY who to vote for. #onward.

“The heroes before us did not spill their blood only to have their sacrifices wasted by your apathy. The upcoming 2020 People’s Choice Awards is the most consequential vote in the history of mankind times a million infinity. Vote for #Onward for family movie of the year. Or else. You WILL die. No hyperbole. Click the link in my bio. Let your voice be heard,” he added.

Of course, Pratt’s followers were quick to judge the Hollywood star. “I get this is supposed to be a cute little joke but it comes off as really insensitive. The upcoming election is really important and everyone should vote and for you to try and take that and turn it into an ad for your movie is low,” one follower preached. “I wish I found this funny,” another wrote.