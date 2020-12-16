Bravolebrity Andy Cohen made a jolly revelation on the latest episode of his Watch What Happens Live show Tuesday, December 15. He’s a proud member of the mile-high club!

That means, of course, that he’s done the dirty deed while in flight, which he says happened en route “on a commercial flight to France.”

Cohen, 52, didn’t reveal just whom he’d had sex with on the plane. However, his guest for the episode, Anderson Cooper, had no qualms about asking if it was a flight attendant who was the lucky recipient of the Bravo host/producer’s attention.

“Just don’t worry about it,” Cohen blew off Cooper’s inquiry, refusing to answer the question.

If you’re wondering why on earth the discussion on the show was circulating around in-flight sex, Cohen also welcomed Kaley Cuoco — who stars in The Flight Attendant on HBO Max — to the show as a guest along with Cooper, so the subject was at least somewhat on point.

Cooper has the right to roast Cohen a little bit, as the two friends have a history of being ridiculous with each other. Most recently, in September, Cohen posted a series of shirtless photos of the CNN anchor to Instagram

He captioned the photo: “If it were a normal year, I’d be on vacation with my pal… threatening to post shirtless pics of him,” he said. “Well, it’s 2020 and I’m sitting on my deck so I figured I’d just post without asking and piss him off! #SilverFox.”

He put in his Stories later that Cooper was ticked off by the gesture. “Anderson is so pissed at me” for sharing the personal photos, he revealed, but Cohen had a good reason: He was looking for something to do.

“Listen, I’m just sitting here, bored under a blanket,” he explained in the video. “All that’s here is [my son] Ben’s little drum set. Ben is sleeping, and I’m bored, so what else am I supposed to do?”

The Bravo personality continued, “I got Ben and Housewives cuts to watch. Maybe I’ll post more shirtless pictures of Anderson.”