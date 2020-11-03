No baby mama over here!

Khloé Kardashian took to Twitter to shut down speculation that she’s pregnant again. The KUWTK star responded to a fan on Monday, November 2, who wrote: “Idc I’m still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant.”

The Good American co-founder replied, “Well my abs say otherwise babe.”

The rumored pregnancy comes after the mother of one, 36, showed off her stunning Halloween costume with baby daddy Tristan Thompson and their two-year-old daughter True. While dressing up as Cleopatra and the Egyptian queen’s famous lover, Roman general Marc Anton, the on-again-off-again couple shared their family photos via Instagram.

“Holy,” sister Kourtney Kardashian commented on the festive photos. “#Khloepatra,” Andy Cohen wrote, while Jonathan Cheban responded, “My bro.. Tristan.” Other famous pals took to the comment section to praise the recently united couple on their killer costumes.

LaLa Anthony wrote, “Soooo good 🔥‼️🔥❤️❤️❤️,” as Simon Huck commented: “Been waiting for this goddess moment! 🔥🔥🔥.”

The Revenge Body star and Thompson first linked up in 2016 but split in 2018 after Thompson was caught cozying up with multiple women. They eventually reunited but split up again after Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner‘s ex BFFL Jordyn Woods in 2019.

However, a source recently noted that Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, have been doing great since their reconciliation in June. “Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together,” the source told PEOPLE. “Khloé really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work. She is very impressed with how he has stepped up.”

Scott Disick confirmed that the former flames rekindled their love while quarantining together with their baby girl in August. “Quarantine has brought them closer together than ever and Tristan has been super attentive, committed to Khloé, committed to True and their day-to-day family life,” a source told UsWeekly in September.

While Kardashian wants to move forward with their relationship, “It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again,” the source dished. Kardashian wants to “eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget. about it at the same time.”

And while there is no bun in the oven right now, a source told PEOPLE that the possibility is not off the table for the love birds — who have “never been happier.” “They are definitely planning their future together and can’t wait to have another baby,” the source shared. “True will be a great big sister.”

Despite a few rough patches and cheating scandals, Kardashian and Thompson appear to be on cloud nine as they most recently enjoyed a lavish trip to a private island together for sister Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday.