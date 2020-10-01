Rumors have been swirling for days that Caitlyn Jenner would join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but mega-producer Andy Cohen is setting the record straight.

“That rumor is not true,” Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show Radio Andy. “This is one of those where the call is coming from inside the house people, as they say,” he said. “I know that they [Jenner and Sophia Hutchins] have expressed their interest publicly. On social media they’ve tagged me in posts saying we think this is a great idea, but, um, it is not.”

The Watch What Happens Live host added that “we’ve never talked to them formally” about joining the hit Bravo docuseries.

CAN’T TAKE THE HEAT! HOUSEWIVES WHO’VE QUIT THE FRANCHISE IN 2020 (SO FAR)

When asked if he would want to see Jenner on the show, the 52-year-old implied that it would make more sense for her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, to join the cast instead. “Kris is good friends with Kyle [Richards], like, they are legitimately really good friends,” he explained. “So, yeah, I know. I just don’t see [Caitlyn joining].”

The rumor that the 70-year-old former Olympian and Hutchins — her manager and business partner — were going to join the reality TV show were fueled by Hutchins telling TMZ that “I think it’s ready to happen.” She said, “I am ready to make it happen. I think I could definitely handle [the ladies], and [Lisa] Rinna and I are tight, so I think I could do it.

“I am tough,” she added. “Dealing with Caitlyn, my God! You need to be really tough. Caitlyn is on board. I think this would be the best thing to happen to the Real Housewives ever. I am ready.”

Cohen seemingly acted as if he didn’t really know who Hutchins was on his radio show, saying: “She’s Caitlyn’s girlfriend, right?” His cohost John Hill chimed in, correcting him: “Well, roommate and manager.”

BACHELOR NATION COUPLES WHO CALLED IT QUITS (SO FAR) IN 2020

Jenner’s famous ex, Kris, 64, was also reported to be joining RHOBH. In a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the reality TV legend set the record straight about her appearing on the show full time. “I think I would do it, just to go on once in a while to be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life,” said the Kardashian matriarch. “And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine.”

OK! previously reported that Kris had no interest in joining the show and working for boss Cohen. “Kris is the creator, executive producer and star on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — one of the most successful shows in television history — why would she go from this to just being another replacement cast member on a show that is coming to an end?” an insider divulged to OK!.

“Kris is so used to being the boss and would never join another show unless she was also made an executive producer and given edit approval,” the source added.