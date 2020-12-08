A singer, Ann Marie, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, was arrested for allegedly being involved in shooting a man in the head.

The shooting occurred on Tuesday, December 1 at the Buckhead hotel in Atlanta. Officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head before 7 p.m local time, and he was taken to hospital. The unnamed man was initially responsive and was “conscious and breathing” when cops arrived on the scene but it was later confirmed that he was in critical condition.

According to Fulton County records, the 25-year-old was booked into jail on December 2 and was charged with possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to CBS 46, Ann Marie claimed that the gun fell off a table, went off and hit the man. She reportedly asked the police several times if he was going to be okay and was distraught. Anne Marie was so upset and hysterical that she was removed from the scene by officers and said that she and the victim grew up together in Chicago.

HipHopDX reported that Ann Marie and the man were dating, but exactly what happened in the hotel room is unknown.

Ann Marie has been arrested before, last month she was booked for battery and driving without a valid license, she was also arrested for speeding and failure to have a license in 2018.

Ann Marie is best known for her 2018 hit “Secret” which was in the Billboard Hot R&B Songs in 2019 for four weeks and peaked at No.22. She has four albums, Ann Marie, Unf***witable, Tripolar, Tripolar 2 and Pretty Psycho, and an EP, Misunderstood.

The singer has been silent on social media since the incident and has not released a statement, but her fans have created their own movement to free the singer from prison with dozens of fans commenting “Free you,” under her Instagram posts. “free you i know you innocent bae,” one fan wrote. “Free you hunny,” another said. “they better open up that cell & let that girl outta JAIL !!” a third fan commented.

It is not yet known if she has legal representation.