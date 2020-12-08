Viviane Obenauf, a 34-year-old former professional boxer, has been arrested on suspicion of beating her 61-year-old husband to death.

Obenauf’s husband, whose full name has not been released, was found dead on October 19 in the couple’s apartment in the Swiss town of Interlaken. Authorities said he suffered “massive injuries” from a “sustained violent assault.”

The victim, referred to as “Thomas,” was reportedly a wealthy and well-known proprietor in Interlaken, whom a friend described as being an “affable man [who] worked with passion.” The apartment he shared with Obenauf was directly above a restaurant he owned, Des Alpes.

Police and locals were mystified at the death, as the couple were still newlyweds at the time of the killing. He and Obenauf married earlier this year, in January.

The Swiss newspaper Blick reported that Obenauf has a record of being violent when provoked, having been detained once in 2016, after punching a man in the face at a London nightclub after he tried to grope her during her 30th birthday celebration. The incident resulted in her cooling her heels in jail for a few hours.

An ex-boyfriend also detailed to the outlet that Obenauf “has two faces,” and that her temper could flare unexpectedly “like flicking a switch.” He said that one time, after having some wine together, she became irrationally angry when discussing a work colleague of her boyfriend’s whom he had frequent contact with. In a jealous rage, she allegedly punched him several times in the face, splitting his lip open.

“I wanted to get her to lose her boxing license,” the ex-boyfriend noted, calling her “dangerous.” He said he ended up not pursuing any litigation, as he was grieving the loss of his mother at the time and didn’t have any energy left for such matters.

The Brazilian-born Obenauf grew up playing sports and trained as an Olympic-level gymnast before switching to a boxing path. She held the WBF International lightweight and WBA International super featherweight titles over her career, retiring in 2019 with an overall 14 wins and 6 losses.