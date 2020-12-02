British Airways hostess Nelly Myers was found “beaten to death” in her home in Rotherfield, East Sussex, a week before Christmas last year, according to The Sun — however, her much younger lover, Jayesh Gobar, has denied any involvement in the gruesome crime.

Myers, 58, worked at the Gatwick Airport where she met the 35-year-old baggage handler. She immediately fell “deeply in love” and became “totally obsessed” with Gobar, reported the outlet.

But according to court documents, Gobar was “only interested in her money” and would use Myers’ cash to fuel his insane drug habit.

5 THINGS THE CHRIS WATTS NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY DIDN’T SHOW — FIGHTS, AFFAIRS & MORE

Eighteen months before Myers was found brutally slain in her home, Gobar was convicted and served jail time for choking Myers and threatening to kill her in a terrifying robbery attack at her home.

Gobar was released early from his sentence in May 2019. The pair rekindled their romance when Myers sent Gobar a friend request on Facebook.

“She craved his company,” prosecutor Richard Hearnden told jurors. “He on the other hand was interested in only her money.

“She was always giving him cash and he was using that cash for drugs.”

SCHOOL SEX SCANDALS — 8 TEACHERS ACCUSED OF GETTING INTIMATE WITH THEIR UNDERAGE STUDENTS

Two nights before Myers was found dead in her home, the former couple had a booze-fueled night of “passionate sex.”

The following morning a violent argument broke out, and Gobar reportedly beat the “obsessed” mother of two to a pulp in her residence.

Myers suffered extensive injuries to her face, arms, neck and chest. She also suffered multiple rib fractures, a fractured eye-socket and bruising to her wrists and arms.

COULD KILLER COP DREW PETERSON HAVE BEEN STOPPED? REELZ DOC EXPLORES THE MURDER: WATCH

The British Airways employee was found dead in her hallway, partially dressed, with her arm covering her eyes and a bottle of vodka nearby on the floor.

According to court documents, Gobar was seen leaving the property shortly after the attack wearing a hoodie covering his face and caught a taxi to the nearby town.

Gobar continues to maintain his innocence and has reportedly denied murder charges, and the trial is ongoing.