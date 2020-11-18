An Atlanta-area woman is pleading with other women to exercise caution when using dating apps after a recent Hinge date resulted in a shockingly violent assault that had her fearing for her life.

Brittany Correri says she tried out her very first online date with a man named “Ben,” whom she met on the popular dating app. As she told local news, the date started out well, and she even introduced him to her friends and family. However, toward the end of the evening, things turned abruptly violent.

“He started beating me in my head, punching me everywhere — my forehead, my temples, my cheeks, jaws, throat, arms, my back. He was just telling me that the date cost too much that I’m not worth that,” she related.

At one point, the man even pulled a gun on her and threatened her life. “I just believe that he was dead set on killing me,” Correri said.

Correri posted a photo of her bruised and bloodied face to Instagram to further send a warning to women to watch out for their safety on dates. She gave more details of the attack, noting that she’d tried to escape, but her attempts were futile. “If I would try to leave the car he would pull me back in by my hair or the hood on my hoodie …. The more I would cry, try to defend myself, plead with him to let me go the more he would beat my entire body.”

At the point of the gun threat, the two were stopped in the car, and “by the grace of God,” a security guard noticed what was going on and intervened. Correri noted that she believes the guard saved her life.

Police have identified the man as Benjamin Fancher. He is wanted by the Atlanta Police Department for aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

“I share all of this to say that we all hear about these stories never thinking it will happen to us,” Correri said on Instagram. “Please ladies be vigilant. Always tell someone where you are going, who you are going with and have a checking in game plan with someone.”