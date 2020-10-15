At it again! Blac Chyna shows off her bombshell curves in her latest racy content for the X-rated exclusive site OnlyFans.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, to share a sultry sneak peek of her jaw-dropping content. She captioned the clip with her account information for the members-only site. Rocking bondage-inspired lingerie that showed some major under-boob and her toned frame, Chyna ran her hands up and down her tatted body while sitting on a scarlet sofa in the video.

The 32-year-old was named the highest celebrity earner on the site earlier this year. However, it seems that cash has been used for her multiple interactions with the law. Last month, the reality star tried and failed to have an assault and battery charge dismissed, which was filed by ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian. Chyna was sued by the 33-year-old and Kylie Jenner, 23, in 2017.

Kardashian — who shares three-year-old daughter Dream with Chyna — claimed she tried to choke him with a iPhone cord during a dispute at his younger sister’s house in 2016. In addition to receiving injuries to his neck, face and head, he claimed the model damaged Jenner’s home. The Kylie Cosmetics founder said the damages cost over $100,000. According to court documents, the young businesswoman dismissed her claims in 2018.

Chyna, on the other hand, said she did not hurt Kardashian and that he “did not suffer any cognizable” damage. The motion claimed the only “hurt” the father-of-one suffered from that night was when his baby mama left with their child.

The socialite met the KUWTK guest star in 2016, and they were engaged three months later. After announcing that the two were expecting, Chyna and Kardashian were granted a short-lived reality show called Rob & Chyna. The former flames split in 2017 and have joint custody of Dream.

Chyna is also mother to seven-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson, whom she shares with rapper Tyga, 30, who previously dated Jenner. The former duo met in 2011 and got engaged in 2012, after welcoming their son. The rapper — who also has an OnlyFans account — and Chyna called off the engagement in August 2014. The high-earning beauty previously claimed both her baby daddies don’t provide her any child support.