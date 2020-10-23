The claws are out! Christine Elise — who appeared in 12 episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210 and went on to star in BH90210 — slammed Jessica Alba after she made allegedly false claims about the cast.

“Is she f**king insane? There’s no way,” Elise, 55, said on an episode of the “Beverly Hills, 90210 Show” podcast on Wednesday, October 21. “[Producer] Paul Waigner did say, ‘The girls may not be nice, the guys might not be nice,’ but that’s as bad as it got! That cast is very nice and if they don’t like you, they go away. That whole ‘don’t make eye contact’ [claim] is — I’m gonna call it what it is — it’s a f**king lie.”

Alba, 39 — who guest starred on two episodes of the teen soap drama in 1998 — previously claimed she was told she would be “thrown off the set” if she made “eye contact with any one of the cast members.” Former cast members and the episode’s director, Joel Feigenbaum, have denied that rule to be true.

“It implies that the entire cast engaged in unprofessional diva behavior & that they were unwelcoming to guest stars. I think that is an inaccurate & unjust representation of a lot of people I consider to be my friends,” Elise said while questioning why a “bazillionaire with her little Honest company” would be “invested in sh*t talking a show from 30 years ago?” She added, “She’s doing great.”

Feigenbaum shared his shock about Alba’s claim when he joined the podcast earlier in October. “It’s very possible someone could have said that to her, either seriously or not,” he explained at the time. “I can’t imagine who it would have been. It certainly wasn’t one of the cast and I can’t even imagine.”

The episode’s director said the only person it might have come from was an assistant director, “or maybe somebody in the makeup and hair trailer. I don’t doubt that she heard that somehow, but I certainly was never aware of it and you certainly never saw that on the set anyway.”

Brian Austin Green — who starred on the series but never ran into Alba — said the actress couldn’t have “heard that from anyone reputable” on the set. “The one thing that we really were good about on our set was making people feel welcome and feel like they were a part of the family and what we were doing, and they were a part of the team,” he said on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show earlier in October.

Jason Priestley — who dated Elise for five years after first meeting on the show — also refuted the claim. “I always went out of my way to make sure that our guests always felt incredibly welcomed,” he said while appearing on KiSS 92.5’s The Roz & Mocha Show. “I would always go and talk to them and make sure they knew this was a place where we wanted them to succeed.”