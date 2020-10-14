Straight from the top? Joel Feigenbaum, who directed Jessica Alba during her season 8 episodes on the hit sitcom Beverly Hills, 90210, has responded to her claims that she would have been tossed off set if she dared to make eye contact with the regular cast members.

Feigenbaum, speaking to a show-related podcast on Monday, October 12, said that he himself was not aware of any such behavior going on, but added, “It’s very possible someone could have said that to her, either seriously or not.”

He clarified that it most likely was not one of the stars or principals of the show. “I can’t imagine who it would have been. It certainly wasn’t one of the cast…” he reflected.

“The only other people it might have been, an AD [assistant director] or maybe somebody in the makeup and hair trailer.

“I don’t doubt that she heard that somehow, but I certainly was never aware of it and you certainly never saw that on the set anyway.”

Feigenbaum stressed that whatever happened on set that he was not aware of, he recalled Alba being a consummate pro. “Her audition was unbelievable,” he gushed. “She was light years beyond anybody else that came in to read for that part.”

Alba played a pregnant teen during her guest appearance, and Feigenbaum said she nailed the part. “I was just amazed that at age 16, how good she was already, so it was a relief because it was a tough role that was relatively small on the show,” he said.

Several cast members have also responded to the claims, including Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth.

Garth noted earlier this month, “I had all the scenes with her. If anybody didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would’ve been me.

“From the vague memories I have of working with her, I only remember her being super talented. She was very young, and she was really sweet,” she added.

Spelling, meanwhile, simply stated that she was “mortified” by the allegations.

Alba’s criticism of the show’s cast came about via an interview on the web series Hot Ones on October 1. “I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” she claimed. “It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.'”